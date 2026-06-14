Germany vs Curacao LIVE updates FIFA World Cup 2026: Four-time champions begin quest against historic debutants

Germany vs Curacao LIVE updates FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany, the four-time world champions, kick off their campaign at NRG Stadium in Houston against Curacao, the smallest nation by population and size ever to reach the finals. This is Group E FIFA World Cup 2026 clash is more than just a match. It is a classic David vs Goliath story on the biggest stage, with the Caribbean islanders carrying the dreams of roughly 156,000 people on their historic debut. Germany are overwhelming favourites, but the occasion itself already belongs to Curacao.
Germany arrive in strong form under Julian Nagelsmann, boasting a blend of veteran leadership and explosive young talent. Manuel Neuer returns in goal, while the attack is stacked with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz. They have been clinical in recent matches and are expected to dominate possession and create waves of chances.
Curacao, coached by the wily Dick Advocaat, have nothing to lose and have already overachieved by qualifying through a gritty CONCACAF campaign that ended with a vital 0-0 draw in Jamaica. Their squad, largely drawn from the Dutch diaspora, features experienced performers like Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna and Eloy Room in goal. They will sit compact, look to frustrate Germany and exploit spaces on the counter.
Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz
Curacao: Eloy Room, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong, Juergen Locadia, Sontje Hansen
Germany and Curacao have never met in senior international football. Their FIFA 2026 fixture is a historic first between the two nations.
ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Germany vs Curacao clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Zee5 app and website.
The fans in the US can watch the match on Fox and can also watch on Fubo or the Fox One App .
Hello and welcome to the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Germany and Curacao at the NRG Stadium (Houston Stadium) in Houston, Texas.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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