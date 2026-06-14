Germany vs Curacao LIVE updates FIFA World Cup 2026: Four-time champions begin quest against historic debutants

Germany vs Curacao LIVE updates FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany, the four-time world champions, kick off their campaign at NRG Stadium in Houston against Curacao, the smallest nation by population and size ever to reach the finals. This is Group E FIFA World Cup 2026 clash is more than just a match. It is a classic David vs Goliath story on the biggest stage, with the Caribbean islanders carrying the dreams of roughly 156,000 people on their historic debut. Germany are overwhelming favourites, but the occasion itself already belongs to Curacao.

Germany arrive in strong form under Julian Nagelsmann, boasting a blend of veteran leadership and explosive young talent. Manuel Neuer returns in goal, while the attack is stacked with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz. They have been clinical in recent matches and are expected to dominate possession and create waves of chances.

Curacao, coached by the wily Dick Advocaat, have nothing to lose and have already overachieved by qualifying through a gritty CONCACAF campaign that ended with a vital 0-0 draw in Jamaica. Their squad, largely drawn from the Dutch diaspora, features experienced performers like Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna and Eloy Room in goal. They will sit compact, look to frustrate Germany and exploit spaces on the counter.

Germany vs Curacao Starting lineup

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz

Curacao: Eloy Room, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong, Juergen Locadia, Sontje Hansen

Germany vs Curacao head-to-head details

Germany and Curacao have never met in senior international football. Their FIFA 2026 fixture is a historic first between the two nations.

Where to watch Germany vs Curacao in India and US?

ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Germany vs Curacao clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Zee5 app and website.

The fans in the US can watch the match on Fox and can also watch on Fubo or the Fox One App .