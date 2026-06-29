Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: Who’ll win the Round of 32 encounter? FIFA World Cup 2026

Germany will take on Paraguay in the Round of 32. The match takes place on Monday, 30 June, with kick-off at 2 AM for viewers in India. The match will be held at the Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States.

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The winner of this match will be the 3rd team to qualify for the Round 16. They’ll have to face the winner of the France vs Sweden match.

Germany vs Paraguay: Head-to-Head Germany and Paraguay share a perfectly balanced all-time head-to-head record. Across 3 previous meetings, each side has claimed 1 victory with 1 draw separating them. Paraguay hold a slight edge in total goals, outscoring Germany 5 to 4 across those fixtures.

Their only competitive encounter came in the 2002 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Germany edged that match 1-0 through Oliver Neuville's 88th-minute winner. Germany went on to finish as tournament runners-up that year.

Paraguay gained revenge in a 2003 international friendly, recording their sole victory in the fixture with a 2-0 win. The two sides met again in August 2013, producing a high-scoring 3-3 draw on German soil.

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Their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash marks the first competitive meeting between the sides in 24 years. Both teams will be eager to break the deadlock in this historically even rivalry.

Team Form Germany’s form in the FIFA World Cup 2026 says WWL. They entered the knockout stage as Group E winners despite a final-match setback. They opened the tournament with a devastating 7-1 thrashing of Curacao.

Qualification was sealed early with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast. However, a surprise 1-2 defeat to Ecuador in their final group game exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Manuel Neuer's form attracted significant scrutiny after that result. Germany scored 10 goals in the group stage but conceded 4.

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Paraguay’s form in the 2026 World Cup says WDL. They advanced as one of the best third-placed teams from Group D. Their campaign began disastrously with a 4-1 defeat to co-hosts USA. They responded with a remarkable show of resilience, beating Türkiye 1-0 despite finishing the entire second half with 10 men.

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A gritty 0-0 draw against Australia in their final match secured their narrow progression. Paraguay managed just 2 goals throughout the group stage while conceding 4.

Germany vs Paraguay: Key Players Kai Havertz (Germany): Havertz is Germany's primary offensive focal point throughout this tournament. Operating as a fluid false nine, he uses his spatial awareness and elite movement to unlock stubborn defences. His clinical finishing and aerial presence will be crucial against Paraguay.

Jamal Musiala (Germany): Musiala is Germany's creative engine, combining dazzling dribbling with sharp final-third vision. He excels at driving through tight midfield spaces and dragging defenders out of position. His ability to accelerate transitions and dictate attacking tempo will be vital against Paraguay.

Julio Enciso (Paraguay): The Brighton attacker is Paraguay's most dangerous counter-attacking weapon. His explosive pace and exceptional long-range shooting ability allow him to create goals from nothing. His direct running will significantly test Germany's vulnerable defensive transition.

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Gustavo Gomez (Paraguay): The veteran captain is the absolute anchor of Paraguay's low-block defence. His aerial dominance, robust tackling, and organisational leadership nullify central attacking threats.

Match Strategy Germany will dominate possession in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation. The objective is to stretch Paraguay's compact low-block through rapid side-to-side ball circulation. Full-backs Kimmich and Mittelstädt will push high to create 2-on-1 overloads with the wingers.

This pulls Paraguay's defensive lines out of their organised shape. Musiala and inverted wingers will operate in the pockets between Paraguay's midfield and defensive lines. Germany will also employ an aggressive counter-press immediately upon losing possession to prevent Paraguay from launching structured counter-attacks.

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Paraguay will deploy a deep physical 4-1-4-1 or 5-4-1 defensive block. They will concede possession willingly and prioritise central compactness throughout. Gustavo Gómez will lead a defensive unit that sits deep to deny through balls. Paraguay's aerial strength will clear incoming crosses when Germany are pushed wide.

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Upon winning possession, direct diagonal balls will target Enciso or Miguel Almirón in space behind Germany's flying full-backs. Tactical fouling in the middle third will also disrupt Germany's rhythm.

Germany vs Paraguay, Who’ll Win? I asked ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 match. Here’s what AI said:

Germany enter this Round of 32 tie as deserved favourites despite their Ecuador defeat. They were among the tournament's highest-scoring sides during the group stage. Musiala's movement between the lines and Havertz's intelligent positioning should create regular openings. Paraguay are expected to spend long periods defending without the ball.

Paraguay deserve significant credit for reaching the knockout stage. They recovered admirably from a heavy opening defeat to the United States.

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Disciplined defending, fighting spirit and compactness have carried them this far. Gómez must produce another commanding display at the back. Enciso and Almirón remain Paraguay's primary threats whenever Germany's full-backs push forward.

The central battle is between Germany's patient possession game and Paraguay's organised low block. Paraguay have managed just 2 goals across 3 group matches. An early German goal would force them to open up, creating additional space for Musiala and Havertz.

Germany possess superior creativity, squad depth and individual quality throughout. Paraguay's resilience should keep the contest competitive for long spells, but Germany's quality should ultimately prevail. Predicted score: Germany 2-0 Paraguay.

How to Watch Germany vs Paraguay ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Germany vs Paraguay match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

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Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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