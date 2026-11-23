Atlético Madrid registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Getafe CF in their La Liga Matchday 13 encounter at the Estadio Coliseum on Sunday, to strengthen their position in the league standings.

Goals from Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and Alejandro Grimaldo helped Diego Simeone's side secure all three points.

Baena opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a long-range effort after receiving a pass from Julian Alvarez. The midfielder found the bottom corner to give Atlético an early advantage and put the visitors in control of the contest.

Atlético doubled their lead in the 30th minute through Cardoso. The midfielder capitalized on a goalkeeping error by Getafe's David Soria, who failed to deal with a corner delivered by Alvarez. Cardoso was in the right position to convert from close range and made it 2-0.

Getafe attempted to find a way back into the match after the break but struggled to break down Atlético's defence. The visitors continued to create opportunities, with Alexander Sorloth among those who came close to adding another goal.

The contest ended on a difficult note for the hosts as Djene Dakonam was sent off following a VAR review for a foul on Sorloth inside the penalty area. Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty in stoppage time to complete Atlético's 3-0 victory.

The result also marked a historic achievement for Simeone, who registered his 345th La Liga victory as a manager, moving past former Atlético boss Luis Aragonés' previous record of 344 wins.

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Where teams stand Atlético Madrid remained third in the 2026-27 La Liga standings with 31 points from 13 matches following the victory. They have recorded 10 wins, one draw and two defeats, scored 24 goals and conceded 10.

The Madrid-based club are two points behind second-placed Real Madrid, who have 33 points, and five behind leaders Barcelona, who have accumulated 36 points from 13 matches.

Getafe, meanwhile, remained 17th with 12 points from 13 matches. They have registered three wins, three draws and seven defeats, scored eight goals and conceded 21.

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What's next for Atlético Madrid and Getafe Atlético Madrid will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, where they are scheduled to host Viking FK on Wednesday. Simeone's side will then return to La Liga action with an away fixture against Elche on 28 November.

One of their biggest upcoming league assignments will be against Barcelona on 2 December, followed by a home encounter against Real Betis on 6 December. The fixtures will provide Atlético with opportunities to close the gap on the two teams above them in the standings.

Getafe, meanwhile, will look to recover from the defeat and improve their position in the bottom half of the table. With only 12 points from 13 matches, Jose Bordalas' side needs to improve their results, particularly in attack, having scored just eight goals in the league so far.

Getafe will next take on Georgian side Iberia Tbilisi in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, before playing against Espanyol in La Liga on Monday.