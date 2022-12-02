Ghana, while at the second spot in Group H, won’t go into this match with anything settled for them. Uruguay, on the other hand, still have a strong chance of qualifying into the knockout rounds if they win here.

Overview

Uruguay have had a disappointing world cup so far at Qatar 2022. While they couldn’t manage to score against South Korea and had to settle for a draw, they lost to Portugal 0-2. Ghana won 3-2 against South Korea and lost to Portugal 2-3. South Korean fans will be closely monitoring this match as their qualification is going to depend on it provided, of course, they win against Portugal.

Teams

Ghana

Ghana have scored five times in two matches so far, which shows the kind of attacking football they are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, they have also conceded five times, which exposes holes in their defence. Ghana will be unlikely to bother much about their defensive strategies and focus on what they do best - attack the opposition. A win here will seal their entry into the next round. They may qualify even if they draw or lose, but the Black Stars will go for a kill for sure to avenge 2002.

Uruguay

Ghana was denied the opportunity to become the first and only African country to go to the world cup semifinals 12 years ago by Uruguay, who would be happy to move ahead this time as well. If South Korea lose to Portugal, three points would be sufficient for Uruguay to progress. However, if both sides win, the second place in the group would be decided by goal differential. Before this match, Japan (-1) are at a better position than Uruguay (-2). Also, For the first time since 1974, Uruguay will be at risk of losing two group-stage games in a world cup.

Head-to-Head

At the FIFA World Cup 2010, Uruguay beat Ghana 4-2 on penalties. And, that was the only match these two have played against each other so far.

Key Players

Ghana have six players carrying yellow cards while Uruguay have three. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will be key to win the battle in the middle. Luis Suarez, who “saved" his team with a handball in 2010, will play a major role as well. Ghana will depend on Mohammed Kudus, who has already scored twice in this world cup.

Date, Time & Venue

The Ghana vs Uruguay match will be played on December 2 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al-Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

Live-streaming Details

The Ghana vs Uruguay match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Ghana will score at least twice and, since Peru in 1978, Uruguay will be the first South American team to go the entire world cup without scoring.

