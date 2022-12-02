FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana vs Uruguay prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 07:09 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Both Ghana and Uruguay will look to win this match and secure their position in the knockout stages.
Ghana, while at the second spot in Group H, won’t go into this match with anything settled for them. Uruguay, on the other hand, still have a strong chance of qualifying into the knockout rounds if they win here.