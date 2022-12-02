FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana vs Uruguay prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Ghana

Ghana have scored five times in two matches so far, which shows the kind of attacking football they are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, they have also conceded five times, which exposes holes in their defence. Ghana will be unlikely to bother much about their defensive strategies and focus on what they do best - attack the opposition. A win here will seal their entry into the next round. They may qualify even if they draw or lose, but the Black Stars will go for a kill for sure to avenge 2002.