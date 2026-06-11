Gianni Infantino says ‘chill, relax’ after Somalian referee Omar Artan denied US entry; ‘FIFA don't control everything’

FIFA (International Association Football Federation) president Gianni Infantino asked the critics to “chill and relax” after Somalian referee Omar Artan was denied an entry to the United States earlier this week. Voted as the best referee in Africa in 2025, Artan was set to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at the men's FIFA World Cup finals.

Artan was denied entry to the U.S. at Miami International Airport on Saturday over unspecified “vetting concerns,” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement. He was subsequently stripped off from the list of referees at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya, Artan was issued a US visa last week and was due to catch up with other referees at their training base in Miami. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 with 48 teams vying for the top prize.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference in Mexico City, ahead of the opening match, Infantino took questions on a range of issues. Asked about Artan's visa rejection to U. S., Infantino called it "unfortunate" before clarifying that the sport's apex body doesn't have control over everything.

"We don't control everything. We try. We'll discuss, we will speak, we'll see. Maybe sometimes it's good as well to just chill, relax," Infantino responded. "We try to solve everything. Sometimes to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution.

“Believe me when I tell you, or don't believe me if you don't want, but we try always to find solutions, always. But then we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces.”

"Our world is a very aggressive world and security goes above everything and you need to respect the decisions which are taken. We are working behind the scenes,” Infantino added.

Omar Artan receives hero's welcome at home Upon arriving at Somalia's capital city Mogadishu, Artan was given a hero's welcome. He thanked the Somali government and public as well as FIFA for their support. “I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one,” he said as hundreds of supporters at the airport waved Somali flags. “I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident.”

Thousands of football fans thronged the Mogadishu stadium to welcome Artan later on Wednesday with patriotic songs echoing through the arena. Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also hosted Artan.

View full Image View full Image Somalian international referee Omar Artan waves to supporters while draped in the Somali flag as he is welcomed ahead after being denied entry to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026. ( AFP )

“I told our Somali Referee Omar Artan that while his World Cup officiating dream may have been delayed, it has never been diminished. Long before a ball is kicked, he has already won the hearts of millions and secured his place in history. Omar Artan has done more than unite the footballing world, he has ignited hope in every child who dares to dream beyond the horizon. Dreams may be deferred, but they are never defeated,” the PM wrote on X.

Gianni Infantino hails FIFA for bringing Iran to US Meanwhile, Infantino also hailed FIFA for working through details in allowing Iran to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at a time when the United States is at war with the Asian country. The Iranian team had their training base removed from the United States to Mexico. Iran will only travel to the United States just to play their matches.