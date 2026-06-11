Gianni Infantino says ‘chill, relax’ after Somalian referee Omar Artan denied US entry; ‘FIFA don't control everything’

FIFA (International Association Football Federation) president Gianni Infantino asked the critics to “chill and relax” after Somalian referee Omar Artan was denied an entry to the United States earlier this week. Voted as the best referee in Africa in 2025, Artan was set to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at the men's FIFA World Cup finals.

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Artan was denied entry to the U.S. at Miami International Airport on Saturday over unspecified “vetting concerns,” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement. He was subsequently stripped off from the list of referees at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya, Artan was issued a US visa last week and was due to catch up with other referees at their training base in Miami. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 with 48 teams vying for the top prize.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference in Mexico City, ahead of the opening match, Infantino took questions on a range of issues. Asked about Artan's visa rejection to U. S., Infantino called it "unfortunate" before clarifying that the sport's apex body doesn't have control over everything.

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"We don't control everything. We try. We'll discuss, we will speak, we'll see. Maybe sometimes it's good as well to just chill, relax," Infantino responded. "We try to solve everything. Sometimes to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution.

“Believe me when I tell you, or don't believe me if you don't want, but we try always to find solutions, always. But then we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces.”

"Our world is a very aggressive world and security goes above everything and you need to respect the decisions which are taken. We are working behind the scenes,” Infantino added.

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Omar Artan receives hero's welcome at home Upon arriving at Somalia's capital city Mogadishu, Artan was given a hero's welcome. He thanked the Somali government and public as well as FIFA for their support. “I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one,” he said as hundreds of supporters at the airport waved Somali flags. “I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident.”

Thousands of football fans thronged the Mogadishu stadium to welcome Artan later on Wednesday with patriotic songs echoing through the arena. Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also hosted Artan.

Somalian international referee Omar Artan waves to supporters while draped in the Somali flag as he is welcomed ahead after being denied entry to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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“I told our Somali Referee Omar Artan that while his World Cup officiating dream may have been delayed, it has never been diminished. Long before a ball is kicked, he has already won the hearts of millions and secured his place in history. Omar Artan has done more than unite the footballing world, he has ignited hope in every child who dares to dream beyond the horizon. Dreams may be deferred, but they are never defeated,” the PM wrote on X.

Gianni Infantino hails FIFA for bringing Iran to US Meanwhile, Infantino also hailed FIFA for working through details in allowing Iran to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at a time when the United States is at war with the Asian country. The Iranian team had their training base removed from the United States to Mexico. Iran will only travel to the United States just to play their matches.

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"I think it has already been successful to bring Iran to play in America," he said. “I don't know who would have managed to do that. And of course everyone here believes it's the right thing to do. We don't live on the moon. We live on planet Earth and you have to deal with different situations.”

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in