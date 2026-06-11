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Gianni Infantino says ‘chill, relax’ after Somalian referee Omar Artan denied US entry; ‘FIFA don't control everything’

Omar Artan was set to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a men's FIFA World Cup finals. When asked about Artan, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that they don't have control over everything.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Jun 2026, 08:41 AM IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the FIFA World Cup trophy during the press conference in Mexico.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the FIFA World Cup trophy during the press conference in Mexico. (REUTERS)
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FIFA (International Association Football Federation) president Gianni Infantino asked the critics to “chill and relax” after Somalian referee Omar Artan was denied an entry to the United States earlier this week. Voted as the best referee in Africa in 2025, Artan was set to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at the men's FIFA World Cup finals.

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Artan was denied entry to the U.S. at Miami International Airport on Saturday over unspecified “vetting concerns,” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement. He was subsequently stripped off from the list of referees at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's complete guide to historic tournament

According to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya, Artan was issued a US visa last week and was due to catch up with other referees at their training base in Miami. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 with 48 teams vying for the top prize.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference in Mexico City, ahead of the opening match, Infantino took questions on a range of issues. Asked about Artan's visa rejection to U. S., Infantino called it "unfortunate" before clarifying that the sport's apex body doesn't have control over everything.

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"We don't control everything. We try. We'll discuss, we will speak, we'll see. Maybe sometimes it's good as well to just chill, relax," Infantino responded. "We try to solve everything. Sometimes to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution.

“Believe me when I tell you, or don't believe me if you don't want, but we try always to find solutions, always. But then we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces.”

Also Read | Iran to compete at the World Cup despite US war, says FIFA’s Gianni Infantino

"Our world is a very aggressive world and security goes above everything and you need to respect the decisions which are taken. We are working behind the scenes,” Infantino added.

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Omar Artan receives hero's welcome at home

Upon arriving at Somalia's capital city Mogadishu, Artan was given a hero's welcome. He thanked the Somali government and public as well as FIFA for their support. “I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one,” he said as hundreds of supporters at the airport waved Somali flags. “I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident.”

Thousands of football fans thronged the Mogadishu stadium to welcome Artan later on Wednesday with patriotic songs echoing through the arena. Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also hosted Artan.

Somalian international referee Omar Artan waves to supporters while draped in the Somali flag as he is welcomed ahead after being denied entry to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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“I told our Somali Referee Omar Artan that while his World Cup officiating dream may have been delayed, it has never been diminished. Long before a ball is kicked, he has already won the hearts of millions and secured his place in history. Omar Artan has done more than unite the footballing world, he has ignited hope in every child who dares to dream beyond the horizon. Dreams may be deferred, but they are never defeated,” the PM wrote on X.

Gianni Infantino hails FIFA for bringing Iran to US

Meanwhile, Infantino also hailed FIFA for working through details in allowing Iran to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at a time when the United States is at war with the Asian country. The Iranian team had their training base removed from the United States to Mexico. Iran will only travel to the United States just to play their matches.

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Also Read | Can Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi meet at FIFA World Cup 2026?

"I think it has already been successful to bring Iran to play in America," he said. “I don't know who would have managed to do that. And of course everyone here believes it's the right thing to do. We don't live on the moon. We live on planet Earth and you have to deal with different situations.”

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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