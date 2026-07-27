Gianni Infantino tells FIFA World Cup 2026 critics to meditate or watch football instead of spreading hate

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit back hard at his critics following the World Cup 2026. In a lengthy Instagram post, he told those spreading “hate and false rumours” to instead “meditate, pray or watch a football match.”

The 15-slide message, shared on his personal account and later reposted by FIFA’s official channels, was aimed at critics. Infantino said that while critics were “busy planting seeds of hate,” the governing body had delivered “the greatest event on earth.”

Gianni Infantino defends tournament success Gianni Infantino described the World Cup as a celebration of “humanity at its best” and insisted the tournament ran with “100% safety and security, only joy and happiness.” Infantino claimed there were “zero incidents, zero violence, just joy, emotions, happiness, unity, and togetherness.”

He also highlighted Iran’s participation despite ongoing tensions with co-host the United States. FIFA, he said, “worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war,” and the Iranian team entered the country “without incident or conflict.”

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These remarks stand in sharp contrast to comments from Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei, who called his side the “most oppressed” team at the tournament. Iran faced visa delays, had key staff denied entry, saw fan ticket allocations cancelled, and had to move their training base from Arizona to Mexico. Similar travel problems affected fans from Haiti, Senegal and Ivory Coast, while Somali referee Omar Artan was refused entry despite holding a diplomatic passport.

Infantino pushed back on the visa complaints: “You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world. Because football unites the world, and it was impressively demonstrated this summer.”

Safety claims meet real-world issues While Gianni Infantino painted a picture of pure harmony, several problems remain under investigation. FIFA is looking into altercations between Argentina and Spain players and staff after the final. Allegations of racist abuse directed at American influencer IShowSpeed are also being examined. Supporters were arrested at multiple matches, including after England’s semifinal against Argentina in Atlanta. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were present at stadiums, adding to the controversy.

Refereeing row and political questions Criticism also focused on the decision to suspend the ban of USA forward Folarin Balogun after intervention from President Donald Trump. Of 191 other red cards shown at men’s World Cups, only one other player has avoided a suspension. UEFA called the ruling “unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable.” Infantino dismissed the outrage, saying similar decisions are “routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide” and noting that “the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising.”

A call for love over hate Gianni Infantino closed with a direct appeal. “To those spending their time and energy hating us, please take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray or watch a football match and truly observe the faces, the eyes, the emotions,” he wrote. “Because only our beautiful game can deliver such an extraordinary show, a show where everyone becomes one and reconnects as humans.”

He added that the world needs “love, not hate; tolerance, not division; celebration, not mourning,” and said he felt proud to have contributed to the tournament.