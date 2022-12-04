Giroud, Mbappe lead France to quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022

Current FIFA World Cup winner France on 4 December progressed to the quarterfinals post Mbappe's doubles and Giroud's sensational goal against Poland in their World Cup last-16 clash at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
The two-time World Cup winner – one in 1998 and another in 2018 – France defeated Poland by 3-1 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
France's Olivier Giroud became country's all-time top scorer with 52 goals after his strike before the half-time against Poland.
The 36-year-old Giroud in the 57th minute scored a gloriously acrobatic overhead kick, however, with Szczesny landed awkwardly the whistle had already gone. If this goal was considered it would have been Giroud's 53 goal for France.
Minutes after Giroud, France forward Kylian Mbappe in the 74th minute – following a pass from Giroud to winger Ousmane Dembélé and then to him – he moved inside, shaped his shoot across goal and then blistered a rising drive past Szczesny at the goal post.
Shocked Poland were trying to analyse the situation, and in between Mbappe scored his second goal of the match in the 90th minute, confirming France's seat to the quarterfinals. In this tournament, this is Mbappe's 5th goal which makes him closer in the race for the Golden Boot.
Since the beginning of the game, the French team were dominating and kept the football in their possession. The amazing trio – Mbappe, Giroud and Griezmann – ensured the passes to squad are apt and precise. And goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ensured the France don't concede any goal.
However, in the additional time, Poland's Robert Lewandowski took the penalty shot after VAR awarded a penalty to Poland post Grosicki’s cross hits the outstretched arm of a defender. Lewandowski took the shot and gained a consolation prize for Poland as a goal.
Considering the stats, Giroud had drawn level with Thierry Henry on 51 following netting double in against France's 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game. The AC Milan forward had broken the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010, noted AFP.
