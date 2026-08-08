‘Giving up is not in the blood’: Ranjit Bajaj reverses decision, says he's ready to take up India U-15 manager job

Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj has reversed his decision to reject the India Under-15 team manager’s role, saying he is ready to join the national setup if head coach Bibiano Fernandes is no longer part of the project.

Bajaj’s change of stance comes less than 24 hours after he publicly expressed his disappointment over the All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointing him as manager alongside Fernandes without informing him beforehand.

The Minerva Academy owner had initially said he was unlikely to accept the position because of differences in footballing philosophies between the two setups.

Earlier this week, the AIFF had appointed Bibiano Fernandes as the head coach of the India U-15 team, whereas Ranjit Bajaj was named the team manager.

The duo's appointment came with just over two months to go for the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival. In a video message that he uploaded on Instagram, Bajaj claimed that he would be rejecting the job.



Bajaj says Fernandes also decided against the role I just got to know through a trusted source and an article in the newspaper that Bibiano has also said no, citing exactly the same reasons which I have said, because any good coach will say that, because he doesn't want to sabotage his own team. That people with two visions and philosophies cannot actually be doing it together,” Bajaj said in his latest video uploaded on his Instagram account.

Bajaj subsequently indicated that he was willing to reconsider his decision if Fernandes was no longer involved with the India U-15 setup.

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“It's still not too late if Bibano is not going to be there. So, if you think all this is drama, then find out what people say here that I sit here from morning to night, and only one thing: every decision in my life is based on one thing, that I make a decision on how this is going to help me get to the 2034 World Cup and 2036 Olympics."

"How is it going to help? If it's not going to help, then you know the answer. So, I am prepared, I am ready. Giving up is not in the blood. In fact, if I get this, I am going to work even harder,” he explained.

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