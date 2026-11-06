Goa vs Bengaluru: Why refereeing controversy sparked late winner in ISL 2026-27 clash

Goa vs Bengaluru produced a tense finish at Fatorda as Bengaluru FC claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory in the ISL 2026-27 on Friday. Soham Varshneya’s late strike settled the contest, yet the winning goal arrived amid a cluster of disputed calls that left the home side frustrated and questioning the officiating.

What controversial decisions shaped the closing stages? The final minutes were marked by several contentious moments. Around the 90-minute mark, Aashique Kuruniyan was shown a yellow card for stopping an attacking move. Shortly afterwards, FC Goa appealed for a penalty when Ricky appeared to nudge Shamsanga from behind after a pass from Jorge Ortiz, but the referee waved the claims away.

The sequence that directly preceded the winner proved especially divisive. Sana Singh cleared the ball out of play, only for the throw-in to be awarded to Bengaluru FC. The home side disputed the decision. From the ensuing play, Aashique Kuruniyan cut inside from the left and found Soham Varshneya, who controlled the ball and fired a left-footed shot into the net. Sandesh Jhingan immediately protested and asked the referee to consult his assistant, while goalkeeper Bob Jackson was booked.

How did the late winner arrive and what followed? The disputed throw-in allowed Bengaluru FC to retain possession and launch the attack that ended with Soham Varshneya’s finish. There was further drama when Jorge Ortiz received a lofted ball and attempted a shot that prompted another handball appeal, yet the referee awarded only a corner. Bengaluru FC held firm in the remaining time to secure the three points and leave Fatorda with a valuable away win.

Why did Sandesh Jhingan criticise the officials? Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, the India international defender expressed clear frustration. “With due respect, I love the referees. I know it is a tough job. If it is a very marginal decision, I will put my hand up and say it is okay, it happens. But how many times can there be such big errors?” he said.