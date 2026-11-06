Goa vs Bengaluru: Why refereeing controversy sparked late winner in ISL 2026-27 clash

Goa vs Bengaluru produced a tense finish at Fatorda as Bengaluru FC claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory in the ISL 2026-27 on Friday. Soham Varshneya’s late strike settled the contest, yet the winning goal arrived amid a cluster of disputed calls that left the home side frustrated and questioning the officiating.

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What controversial decisions shaped the closing stages? The final minutes were marked by several contentious moments. Around the 90-minute mark, Aashique Kuruniyan was shown a yellow card for stopping an attacking move. Shortly afterwards, FC Goa appealed for a penalty when Ricky appeared to nudge Shamsanga from behind after a pass from Jorge Ortiz, but the referee waved the claims away.

The sequence that directly preceded the winner proved especially divisive. Sana Singh cleared the ball out of play, only for the throw-in to be awarded to Bengaluru FC. The home side disputed the decision. From the ensuing play, Aashique Kuruniyan cut inside from the left and found Soham Varshneya, who controlled the ball and fired a left-footed shot into the net. Sandesh Jhingan immediately protested and asked the referee to consult his assistant, while goalkeeper Bob Jackson was booked.

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How did the late winner arrive and what followed? The disputed throw-in allowed Bengaluru FC to retain possession and launch the attack that ended with Soham Varshneya’s finish. There was further drama when Jorge Ortiz received a lofted ball and attempted a shot that prompted another handball appeal, yet the referee awarded only a corner. Bengaluru FC held firm in the remaining time to secure the three points and leave Fatorda with a valuable away win.

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Why did Sandesh Jhingan criticise the officials? Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, the India international defender expressed clear frustration. “With due respect, I love the referees. I know it is a tough job. If it is a very marginal decision, I will put my hand up and say it is okay, it happens. But how many times can there be such big errors?” he said.

Sandesh Jhingan specifically addressed the throw-in that changed the momentum. “When that throw-in happened, I was telling my boys to push up because we wanted to score. All of a sudden, because that referee doesn’t have the courage to take a decision, he keeps his flag down and we are defending,” he said. He added that such calls were creating uncertainty among his teammates: “I’m getting emotional. When I speak to my centre-back partners, they say they’re not sure if they’ll give offside or not. We think twice before making a tackle because they might give a penalty.”

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.