Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who clinched the Golden Glove in the Qatar edition of FIFA World Cup, played a decisive role in the finals saving two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2. He, however, shrugged off the penalty heroics saying ‘I did my part’.

With a superb one-on-one stop late in extra time against Kolo Muani to maintain the score 3-3 and Kylian Mbappe shining with a hat-trick, it was Martinez who made sure the game went into the tiebreaker.

The Argentina goalkeeper saved spotkicks from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni in the shootout, putting his nation in a position to win its third World Cup.

"Two crappy shots and they (France) levelled. They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of," Martinez said as reported by Reuters.

"There could not have been a World Cup that I have dreamed of like this. I was calm during the penalties."

Last week also, Martinez showed off his superb skills during the quarterfinals when he saved two more spot kicks by the Netherlands.

The 30-year-old keeper has four more saves in FIFA World Cup shootouts than any other goalkeeper. He holds the top rank along with Danijel Subai and Dominik Livakovi of Croatia, Sergio Goycochea of Argentina, and Harald Schumacher of Germany.

Coming to the match, it was a battle of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Messi scoring a brace and converting a penalty and Mbappe getting a hat trick.

However, it was Argentina which came out on top over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail by 4-2 on penalties after both teams finished at a stalemate at the end of extra time, with the scoreline reading 3-3.

We have fighters: Argentina coach

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentina to the Copa America crown last year, praised his men for digging deep against defending champions France. "We have fighters who were very strong despite the goals that we conceded," he said.

"These players play for their people, play for Argentina fans -- that's what I have always seen," he said further adding, "There are no rivalries. Everyone is pulling in the same direction and this is for the whole country. It is the greatest pride to play for your own country.

(With inputs from agencies)