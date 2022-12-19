Golden glove winner Emiliano Martinez shrugs off penalty heroics: ‘I did my part’1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Emiliano Martinez saved two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2.
Emiliano Martinez saved two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who clinched the Golden Glove in the Qatar edition of FIFA World Cup, played a decisive role in the finals saving two spotkicks from France, helping Argentina win the pulsating penalty shootout 4-2. He, however, shrugged off the penalty heroics saying ‘I did my part’.