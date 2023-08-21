Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win with a special illustration1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Google is celebrating Spain's inaugural title win at the FIFA Women's World Cup with a special illustration on Monday.
Google Doodle is celebrating Spain's first Women's FIFA World Cup victory with a special illustration. Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final of the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup at the Australian Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.
