Google Doodle is celebrating Spain's first Women's FIFA World Cup victory with a special illustration. Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final of the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup at the Australian Stadium in Sydney on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Tujuhbelasan, Indonesia's Independence Day After the victory, Spain became the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and the world title at the same time. Spain has also become only the second country after Germany to win both men's and women's titles and ended the drought for a major international trophy for a European team since 2007.

La Roja, as the Spanish team is known, played as if they were going to dominate in front of a sell-out crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia. Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute, beating England goalkeeper Mary Earps with a shot from the left wing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spanish Federation said that the star player later learned about her father's death after winning the game for her side.

Ogla also wrote about her father in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, “And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. l. I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."

Spain's players gathered in front of their goal after the final whistle and danced on the pitch until the trophy was presented, kissing it and raising their arms in triumph, AP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the game, Carmona said, “We’ve suffered a lot throughout the past 12 months but I think everything has a reason to be. This has made us a stronger team…And it’s really incredible. I don’t know just why Spain is the world champions, but I think that we deserved it."