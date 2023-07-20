Google Doodle is celebrating the opening day of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which kicks off today, with a special multiplayer online game. The game can be played on all mobile devices by searching "women's world cup 2023" on Google.

"Every four years, teams from around the world face off in hopes of qualifying for the international tournament, but only 32 get the chance to compete for the trophy."

“ This year’s World Cup is the 9th ever, and the first hosted by Oceanic nations Australia and New Zealand.Good luck to all the national teams competing. The world is watching with flags in their hands and hope in their hearts!" the search giant added

Norway to face off against New Zealand in the opening encounter:

Co-hosts New Zealand take on Norway in the opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland today at around 7pm local time (12.30pm India time). The eagerly-awaited match is expected to attract a large crowd, which could break the record for the largest attendance at an international football match in a host country.

The opening match will be played in the backdrop of a shooting incident that has claimed the lives of 3 people while 6 others were injured near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland. Authorities confirmed that the shooter was among the deceased, and they have assured the public that the situation is now under control.

According to Reuters, women were banned from accessing official facilities related to football in England, the birthplace of the sport. Similar discriminatory practices were also followed in many other countries, impacting opportunities provided to female players.

However, in recent times, football has witnessed a significant rise in prominence, with a substantial increase in the number of female players and spectators worldwide.