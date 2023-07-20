Google Doodle celebrates the opening day of Women's Fifa World Cup with special multiplayer game1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup with a multiplayer game. Opening match between New Zealand and Norway marred by shooting incident.
Google Doodle is celebrating the opening day of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which kicks off today, with a special multiplayer online game. The game can be played on all mobile devices by searching "women's world cup 2023" on Google.
