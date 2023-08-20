Search Giant Google is celebrating the final of the Women's Fifa World Cup scheduled for later today. England and Spain will face off against each other for the coveted Fifa trophy at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. This is the first Women's Fifa World Cup final which will not feature either the United States or Germany.

England had defeated Australia 3-1 to reach the final of the Women's World Cup while Spain had defeated Sweden 2-1 in their semi-final encounter.

2019 World Cup winner United States lost out to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 while two-time champion Germany could not even make it to the knockout stages. Other heavyweights like last time's finalists the Netherlands lost out to Spain in the quarter-final while the 1995 champion could not make it beyond the round 16.

English defender Millie Bright while speaking about the encounter said (as quoted by AFP), "We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win… but for us there is a process, we have a game plan to execute and we need to play the game of our lives."

When and where to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023:

The FIFA World Cup 2023 Final will be played at 1000 GMT or 3:30 pm (Indian time).

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.