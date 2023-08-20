Google Doodle celebrates Women's FIFA World 2023 with a special illustration1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 07:01 AM IST
England and Spain will face off against each other for the coveted Fifa World Cup trophy today at the Stadium Australia in Sydney
Search Giant Google is celebrating the final of the Women's Fifa World Cup scheduled for later today. England and Spain will face off against each other for the coveted Fifa trophy at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. This is the first Women's Fifa World Cup final which will not feature either the United States or Germany.