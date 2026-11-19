The Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 mania has gripped the Premier League stars as several footballers are reported to be staying awake till midnight. Possibly the biggest game launch of the decade, GTA 6 comes 13 years after the launch of GTA 5, taking the sleep away of the gamers.

Launched midnight local time world wide, it has already believed to have brought more than $1.6 billion in preorders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, according to Yahoo Sports. Much like the gamers, footballers are also addictive towards the video game.

One such footballer was Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, who stayed up late in excitement at the midnight release. This was just before new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino's first training session. But Cameroonian international couldn't resist his late-night session.

In an Instagram story, Mbeumo even shared the loading screen of GTA 6 with caption 'historic'. Not just Mbeumo, the GTA 6 fever has also landed at Liverpool and Arsenal. Liverpool's Alexander Isak already stated that it will be difficult to reach him on 19th.

“Yeah, so I think it’ll be difficult to reach me from the 19th, when it comes out. I’ll be locked in. That’s the plan,” Isak told reporters during his international duty with Sweden. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Declan Rice revealed that he will stay late to play.

“I can never sleep after night games. It’s impossible. I’ll be that wired. I'll play Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, FIFA. Anything. Just play with a load of my friends. Adrenaline, everything. You don’t really settle down. I feel like when you’re playing at this level, your mind’s just constantly – it’s just going,” Rice told GQ.

Also Read | GTA 6 photo trend goes viral: How to turn your regular pictures into Vice City

McGregor announces day off for employees UFC star Conor McGregor announced on Thursday that he is giving a day off to his 400 employees at his various businesses, so that they could enjoy GTA 6. “In honor of GTA launching tomorrow, I announce to my entire workforce team, 400 strong across countries and continents,” he wrote.

“You have your entire day off tomorrow! Enjoy the game! Your pal, the boss Conor McGregor Snr,” he added.

GTA6 best reviewed game of all time GTA6 is now the best-reviewed game of all time and its release is widely expected to set new highs for revenue and popularity, according to a Bloomberg report.

The $80 Rockstar Games title has notched $1.65 billion in sales already, with three quarters of that on Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation platform and the rest on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S, according to house SensorTower, which has set up a dedicated page to track the historic game.

“The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI may have done what no central bank could: get traders to step away from their screens,” said Eric Xiao, head of Asia sales at CMC Markets. “Overall trading activity on our platform fell 53.82% last night versus the previous Thursday. Plenty of clients, it seems, swapped charts for controllers.”