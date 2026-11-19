The Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 mania has gripped the Premier League stars as several footballers are reported to be staying awake till midnight. Possibly the biggest game launch of the decade, GTA 6 comes 13 years after the launch of GTA 5, taking the sleep away of the gamers.

Advertisement

Launched midnight local time world wide, it has already believed to have brought more than $1.6 billion in preorders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, according to Yahoo Sports. Much like the gamers, footballers are also addictive towards the video game.

One such footballer was Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, who stayed up late in excitement at the midnight release. This was just before new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino's first training session. But Cameroonian international couldn't resist his late-night session.

In an Instagram story, Mbeumo even shared the loading screen of GTA 6 with caption 'historic'. Not just Mbeumo, the GTA 6 fever has also landed at Liverpool and Arsenal. Liverpool's Alexander Isak already stated that it will be difficult to reach him on 19th.

Advertisement

“Yeah, so I think it’ll be difficult to reach me from the 19th, when it comes out. I’ll be locked in. That’s the plan,” Isak told reporters during his international duty with Sweden. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Declan Rice revealed that he will stay late to play.

Advertisement

“I can never sleep after night games. It’s impossible. I’ll be that wired. I'll play Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, FIFA. Anything. Just play with a load of my friends. Adrenaline, everything. You don’t really settle down. I feel like when you’re playing at this level, your mind’s just constantly – it’s just going,” Rice told GQ.

Also Read | GTA 6 photo trend goes viral: How to turn your regular pictures into Vice City

McGregor announces day off for employees UFC star Conor McGregor announced on Thursday that he is giving a day off to his 400 employees at his various businesses, so that they could enjoy GTA 6. “In honor of GTA launching tomorrow, I announce to my entire workforce team, 400 strong across countries and continents,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“You have your entire day off tomorrow! Enjoy the game! Your pal, the boss Conor McGregor Snr,” he added.

GTA6 best reviewed game of all time GTA6 is now the best-reviewed game of all time and its release is widely expected to set new highs for revenue and popularity, according to a Bloomberg report.

The $80 Rockstar Games title has notched $1.65 billion in sales already, with three quarters of that on Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation platform and the rest on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S, according to house SensorTower, which has set up a dedicated page to track the historic game.

“The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI may have done what no central bank could: get traders to step away from their screens,” said Eric Xiao, head of Asia sales at CMC Markets. “Overall trading activity on our platform fell 53.82% last night versus the previous Thursday. Plenty of clients, it seems, swapped charts for controllers.”

Advertisement

Many of those who kept working traded the theme. Volume in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the game’s publisher, jumped 206% week on week and its shares rose 6.2% on Wednesday. Benchmark trading volumes on mega-cap AI stocks such as Microsoft and Nvidia Corp. decreased by an average of about 57%.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in