Home / Sports / Football News /  Guess who’s no. 1: Argentina fail to become top-ranked team despite world cup win - here’s why

Guess who’s no. 1: Argentina fail to become top-ranked team despite world cup win - here’s why

2 min read . 01:25 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy as the team parades on board a bus after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 20, 2022. - Millions of ecstatic fans are expected to cheer on their heroes as Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began their open-top bus parade of the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA / AFP)

Argentina have become world champions, but Lionel Messi's boys have failed to secure the top spot in FIFA Ranking.

Even after defeating France to win the world cup on December 18, Argentina didn't overtake the top spot in the most current FIFA World Ranking. Instead, South American opponent Brazil, which has been in first place since February, have maintained its position despite not progressing past the quarterfinals.

world champions Argentina won the Copa América tournament in 2021 as well. Now, the Albiceleste and France now sit in second and third place, respectively. People are wondering why Argentina haven’t managed to claim the top spot. Here’s why.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina won four games, lost to Saudi Arabia in one and triumphed twice on penalties, including the final. Brazil played in three games in the world cup and lost two others, including one to Cameroon in the group stage that led to their elimination at the hands of Croatia after a shocking comeback.

Also Read: Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz ‘sent home’ after Lionel Messi’s outburst

Brazil had their No. 1 position secured the moment neither Argentina nor France won the championship within 120 minutes. Victories in penalty shootouts are worth fewer rating points than victories in regular time. A penalty shootout ensured that Brazil could not be surpassed even if either team had won, in which case that team would have moved up to No. 1.

The No. 11 spot is now held by Morocco, the highest ranking for an African side, after they finished in fourth place at the world cup. After moving up three spots to 13th place, the United States replaced Mexico as the top-ranked CONCACAF squad.

Also Read: Fernando Santos, Portugal most successful coach who benched Cristiano Ronaldo, quits

Portugal remained in ninth place and Italy, which did not make it to the world cup this time, moved down two spots to eighth. After a dream world cup run Croatia moved up to seventh place from 12th. Spain fell three spots to complete the top 10.

England remained in fifth place. Quarter-finalists Netherlands were ranked sixth, one position ahead of Belgium that dropped two spots to fourth after failing to advance through the group round.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
