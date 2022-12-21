Guess who’s no. 1: Argentina fail to become top-ranked team despite world cup win - here’s why2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
Argentina have become world champions, but Lionel Messi's boys have failed to secure the top spot in FIFA Ranking.
Even after defeating France to win the world cup on December 18, Argentina didn't overtake the top spot in the most current FIFA World Ranking. Instead, South American opponent Brazil, which has been in first place since February, have maintained its position despite not progressing past the quarterfinals.
world champions Argentina won the Copa América tournament in 2021 as well. Now, the Albiceleste and France now sit in second and third place, respectively. People are wondering why Argentina haven’t managed to claim the top spot. Here’s why.
In the FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina won four games, lost to Saudi Arabia in one and triumphed twice on penalties, including the final. Brazil played in three games in the world cup and lost two others, including one to Cameroon in the group stage that led to their elimination at the hands of Croatia after a shocking comeback.
Brazil had their No. 1 position secured the moment neither Argentina nor France won the championship within 120 minutes. Victories in penalty shootouts are worth fewer rating points than victories in regular time. A penalty shootout ensured that Brazil could not be surpassed even if either team had won, in which case that team would have moved up to No. 1.
The No. 11 spot is now held by Morocco, the highest ranking for an African side, after they finished in fourth place at the world cup. After moving up three spots to 13th place, the United States replaced Mexico as the top-ranked CONCACAF squad.
Portugal remained in ninth place and Italy, which did not make it to the world cup this time, moved down two spots to eighth. After a dream world cup run Croatia moved up to seventh place from 12th. Spain fell three spots to complete the top 10.
England remained in fifth place. Quarter-finalists Netherlands were ranked sixth, one position ahead of Belgium that dropped two spots to fourth after failing to advance through the group round.