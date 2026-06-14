Haiti vs Scotland prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group C match

Scotland return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998 and face a Haiti side making their first appearance since 1974 in what promises to be an emotional Group C opener at Gillette Stadium. The Tartan Army are heavy favourites against a resilient Haitian outfit that qualified against the odds, but the Caribbean side’s organized defensive structure could make this trickier than the gulf in experience and squad quality suggests.

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Scotland’s dramatic qualification sealed with a memorable 4-2 win over Denmark featuring Scott McTominay’s iconic overhead kick has fueled massive anticipation. Haiti, meanwhile, have carried the hopes of a nation through exile and adversity to reach North America. Key figures like McTominay’s box presence, John McGinn’s drive, and Ben Gannon-Doak’s pace give Scotland the edge, while Johny Placide’s leadership and Duckens Nazon’s threat up top offer Haiti moments of danger.

Haiti vs Scotland match details

Group C Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 (India)/ Saturday, June 13, 2026 (US) Kick-off 6:30 AM IST/ 9:00 PM ET Venue Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Masschusetts Referee Mustapha Ghorbal

Haiti vs Scotland head-to-head This will be the first-ever senior international meeting between Haiti and Scotland. With no historical data or previous results to reference, both sides will write a fresh chapter in what is already a landmark fixture for two nations with long World Cup absences.

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Haiti vs Scotland team news Haiti: Coach Sebastien Migne has no major injury concerns for the opener. Veteran goalkeeper and captain Johny Placide anchors the defense. Hannes Delcroix and Ricardo Adé provide solidity at center-back, while Carlens Arcus and Martin Expérience complete the backline. In attack, record goalscorer Duckens Nazon and Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor are expected to lead the line, supported by the creativity of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Ruben Providence.

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Scotland: Scott McTominay is fit and available after shaking off a stomach bug. Billy Gilmour is ruled out (replaced in the squad by young Manchester United midfielder Tyler Fletcher). Che Adams is a doubt, but in-form Lawrence Shankland offers strong cover. Angus Gunn is expected to start in goal. Captain Andy Robertson, Aaron Hickey, and the midfield axis of McTominay and Lewis Ferguson are central to Steve Clarke’s plans.

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Haiti vs Scotland strategy Haiti are likely to deploy a compact 4-4-2 or defensive block designed to frustrate and hit on the counter. Their qualification campaign was built on resilience and set-piece organization. Nazon’s movement and Isidor’s physicality will be their primary threats, while Bellegarde can unlock moments of quality from midfield. Expect them to stay narrow, protect the box, and look for transitions or dead-ball opportunities.

Scotland will dominate territory and possession. The plan revolves around stretching Haiti with Gannon-Doak’s pace on the right and McGinn’s relentless work rate on the left, while McTominay’s late runs into the box and aerial threat from set-pieces create constant danger. Clarke will want an early goal to settle any nerves. Physicality and clinical finishing in the final third should prove decisive against a low block.

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Haiti vs Scotland prediction I asked ChatGPT who would win the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Haiti and Scotland. The AI leaned heavily toward Scotland, predicting a controlled 2-0 victory. It highlighted Scotland’s superior squad depth, European-level experience across multiple positions, and the emotional motivation of ending a long drought, while noting that Haiti’s well-organized defense could keep the scoreline respectable for periods but would ultimately be broken down by sustained pressure and set-piece quality. ChatGPT predicted Scotland to win 2-0.

Haiti vs Scotland possible line-ups Haiti (4-4-2): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean-Jacques, Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir; Duckens Nazon, Wilson Isidor.

Scotland (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Aaron Hickey, John Souttar, Scott McKenna, Andy Robertson; Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson; Ben Gannon-Doak, John McGinn, Ryan Christie; Lawrence Shankland.

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Where to watch Haiti vs Scotland live in India and the US In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Haiti vs Scotland Group C clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming of Brazil vs Morocco will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app, FOX One.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.