Hansi Flick explains surprise false nine role for Dani Olmo in Barcelona vs Galatasaray clash: “We have to control…'

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has explained his decision to start Dani Olmo as a false nine against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. The German left Gabriel Jesus on the bench for the trip to Istanbul, choosing a more technical option up front as his side looks to control the ball in a hostile environment at RAMS Park.

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Hansi Flick’s tactical reasoning for Dani Olmo as ‘9’ Hansi Flick made it clear that the choice was driven by what he expects from the hosts. Galatasaray are known for pressing high, and the Barcelona boss wants his team to keep possession and dictate the tempo rather than rely solely on a traditional centre-forward.

“From all the games we have looked at before, we know that they are going to put pressure on us; we have to control them with the ball,” he aid. “That’s why I’ve put Dani as a ‘9’, he can also control the ball, that’s what it’s all about. We also have to manage the load of minutes, since the next game is on Saturday; it must be managed.”

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The selection also allows Flick to rotate minutes ahead of a domestic fixture at the weekend. Olmo’s ability to drop deeper and link play fits the plan of dominating the middle of the park while still offering a threat in the final third.

Barcelona’s form and Champions League ambitions Hansi Flick spoke positively about his side’s start to the season and the importance of the competition. Barcelona have been in strong form and arrive in Turkey with confidence after a solid opening to the campaign.

“In the Champions League you don’t rest, that’s how it is, we have to continue. For me and all the players it is very important to play in the Champions League. In the last 19 years, we haven’t started a season like this. It is about having confidence,” he added. “It’s not just about making history, that’s great, but the important thing is to win titles.”

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What it means for the match The decision raises questions about how Galatasaray will cope with Olmo’s movement. Without a fixed striker pinning the centre-backs, the Turkish side may find spaces opening for Barcelona’s wide players and midfield runners. At the same time, Flick is protecting Jesus for later use while giving Olmo the chance to influence the game both as a creator and a finisher.

Barcelona go into the game looking to build on their positive European start, while Galatasaray, under Okan Buruk, will aim to use the home crowd and the pace of players such as Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen to unsettle the visitors. Flick’s explanation leaves little doubt that control of the ball is the priority in Istanbul.

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Starting lineups Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon

Galatasaray: Ugurcan Cakir, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Davinson Sanchez, Ismail Jakobs, Eren Elmali, Mario Lemina, Lucas Torreira, Yunus Akgun, Aleksey Batrakov, Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.