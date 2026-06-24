Happy birthday, Lionel Messi: Once he couldn’t afford $1,500, Leo now spends millions on charity

Lionel Messi turns 39 on 24 June this year. His FIFA World Cup 2026 has started on a blockbuster note, already scoring 5 goals in 2 games.

Meanwhile, let’s check out the massive charity work done by the Greatest of All Time. His impact extends well beyond the football ground. Over two decades, the Argentine icon has built a substantial record of charitable giving. His contributions span healthcare, education, disaster relief and cancer research across multiple continents.

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The Leo Messi Foundation Lionel Messi established the Leo Messi Foundation in 2007. The foundation focuses primarily on vulnerable children and healthcare organisations. It was born from personal experience.

At the age of 11, Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency. His family struggled to afford the expensive monthly treatment costs of around $1,500.

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FC Barcelona ultimately covered those costs as part of his first contract. That experience left a lasting impression on the young footballer.

The foundation has since grown into a significant philanthropic operation. It provides grants and subsidies totalling 100 million euros annually across partner institutions.

Its work links hospitals in Argentina and Spain, notably the Garrahan Hospital in Buenos Aires and the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona.

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Cancer Research and Paediatric Care One of the foundation's most impactful contributions has been towards paediatric cancer care. Messi's foundation donated €2.6 million towards the construction of the SJD Paediatric Cancer Centre in Barcelona.

The centre is set to become the largest paediatric oncology facility in Europe. It will be capable of treating 400 patients annually.

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The foundation has also funded a dedicated data manager at the Vall d'Hebron Research Institute. This role supports clinical trials for children and adolescents with cancer. The position directly improves research quality and patient care.

Pandemic Charity During the COVID-19 pandemic, Messi donated €1 million. Half went to a hospital in Barcelona and the other half to a hospital in Argentina.

Leo also voluntarily accepted a 70% wage cut at FC Barcelona to help the club manage costs during that difficult period.

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Global Reach Leo Messi's charitable efforts extend far beyond Europe and South America. He collaborated with UNICEF to build prefabricated classrooms for children affected by the war in Syria.

He donated 200,000 euros for water pumps and nutritional supplements to combat child malnutrition in Kenya. He has also invested in building sports facilities and playgrounds in underdeveloped areas of Argentina.

Following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan, Messi's foundation received a portion of the proceeds from the sale of a 25-kg solid gold replica of his left foot.

The piece was valued at $5.25 million. Messi also personally met around 30 Japanese children affected by the disaster at Camp Nou.

Auctions and Fundraising Messi has frequently auctioned personal football memorabilia for charitable causes. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he auctioned six jerseys worn during the tournament. The auction was estimated to raise around $10 million.

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Proceeds went towards supporting children with rare diseases at a hospital in Barcelona. He has also organised charity football matches under the banner "Friends of Messi", raising funds for his foundation's projects.

Earnings According to available earnings data, Messi’s net worth stands at around $140 million annually. This includes $70 million from on-field income and $70 million from commercial deals. His charity, while substantial in absolute terms, represents a meaningful share of his considerable wealth.

The evidence suggests Messi gives generously and consistently. His foundation is not a vanity project. It funds real research, real hospitals and real outcomes for vulnerable children.

“Being a bit famous now gives me the opportunity to help people who really need it,” Messi once said.

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His record suggests he means it.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.