Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's all-time top scorer, breaks Jimmy Greaves record
The 29-year-old struck in the 15th minute to earn his side a 1-0 win over Manchester City, also taking his Premier League total to 200.
Harry Kane described becoming Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer as surreal and a dream come true after taking his tally to 267 and moving past Jimmy Greaves on Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×