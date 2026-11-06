Harry Kane extends Bayern Munich stay to become highest-paid footballer in Europe; how much ENG star is earning in INR?

A week after winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or for the first time, Harry Kane has penned a new deal with Bayern Munich that will keep the England captain at the German Bundesliga club till 2029. The Bundesliga champion announced Kane's stay at the club on Thursday on social media.

Kane’s Ballon d’Or win last week was significant for both his country and club. The 33-year-old became the first English player in 25 years to win football's most respected individual award in the world. It was also the first from the German league in 30 years. Kane arrived in Germany from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Since his arrival in Bundesliga, Kane scored 156 goals in 161 games for Bayern Munich and finally winning the team trophies which eluded him in his time at Tottenham. His haul of 73 goals for Bayern and England last season was a crucial factor in his Ballon d'Or win.

After years of individual accolades but no competition wins at Tottenham, Kane won the German title with Bayern in 2024-25 and the league and cup double last season. Kane is the second-highest all-time scorer in the English Premier League with 213 goals, 47 behind former Blackburn and Newcastle great Alan Shearer.

How much Harry Kane is earning in INR? According to a Daily Mail report, Kane will reportedly earn a staggering 400,000 pounds (approximately 480,000 euros) per week at Bayern Munich under his new deal. The report stated, with this new deal, Kane is understood to be earning the highest base salary in Europe.

Neither Bayern Munich nor Kane has publicly disclosed the financial terms. So the reported figures should be treated as estimates, instead of officially confirmed amounts. In reference to the to the current Euros to INR exchange rate of (1 euro = ₹90 – 92), Kane weekly salary amounts to approximately ₹2.35 to 2.45 crores.

That means the England captain will earn somewhere between ₹225 to 230 crore annualy.

Harry Kane's reaction after contract extension Following his extension of, Kane was in all praise for head coach Vincent Kompany. “I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager.," Kane said in a statement by Bayern Munich.

"It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club,” the Englishman added.