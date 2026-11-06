Harry Kane extends Bayern Munich stay to become highest-paid footballer in Europe; how much ENG star is earning in INR?

A week after winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or for the first time, Harry Kane has penned a new deal with Bayern Munich that will keep the England captain at the German Bundesliga club till 2029. The Bundesliga champion announced Kane's stay at the club on Thursday on social media.

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Kane’s Ballon d’Or win last week was significant for both his country and club. The 33-year-old became the first English player in 25 years to win football's most respected individual award in the world. It was also the first from the German league in 30 years. Kane arrived in Germany from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Since his arrival in Bundesliga, Kane scored 156 goals in 161 games for Bayern Munich and finally winning the team trophies which eluded him in his time at Tottenham. His haul of 73 goals for Bayern and England last season was a crucial factor in his Ballon d'Or win.

After years of individual accolades but no competition wins at Tottenham, Kane won the German title with Bayern in 2024-25 and the league and cup double last season. Kane is the second-highest all-time scorer in the English Premier League with 213 goals, 47 behind former Blackburn and Newcastle great Alan Shearer.

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How much Harry Kane is earning in INR? According to a Daily Mail report, Kane will reportedly earn a staggering 400,000 pounds (approximately 480,000 euros) per week at Bayern Munich under his new deal. The report stated, with this new deal, Kane is understood to be earning the highest base salary in Europe.

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Neither Bayern Munich nor Kane has publicly disclosed the financial terms. So the reported figures should be treated as estimates, instead of officially confirmed amounts. In reference to the to the current Euros to INR exchange rate of (1 euro = ₹90 – 92), Kane weekly salary amounts to approximately ₹2.35 to 2.45 crores.

That means the England captain will earn somewhere between ₹225 to 230 crore annualy.

Harry Kane's reaction after contract extension Following his extension of, Kane was in all praise for head coach Vincent Kompany. “I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager.," Kane said in a statement by Bayern Munich.

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"It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club,” the Englishman added.

He also added the outline of an agreement had been in place for a while and that only the details remained to be sorted after the World Cup. “We want to dominate in Germany but we also want to win the Champions League,” Kane said. "I’m here until 2029 and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to win at least one Champions League title by then. That’s pressure, but I enjoy it.”

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in