Harry Kane would have to live with the penalty miss that caused his team to lose to France in the world cup quarter-finals, the captain of England said on December 11. With a successful spot-kick, the striker tied Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England and brought his team to within one goal at the Al Bayt Stadium. More than any other player in world cup history, Kane's converted spot kick in the second half was his fourth successful conversion at world cups, excluding shoot-outs.

Later on, after Theo Hernandez shoved Mason Mount in the area, he had another opportunity to make it 2-2, but this time he fired his shot high over the crossbar.

Kane's missed chance will be added to some notorious England penalty failures at big championships, including those of Gareth Southgate, Chris Waddle, and Stuart Pearce. However, those failures all occurred in penalty shoot-outs rather than during regular play.

Southgate, who is currently in charge of the England squad, rose to fame thanks to the last few moments of the Euro 96 semi-final, when Germany defeated England. He missed the penalty and felt uncomfortable talking about it in weeks to come.

“Of course it's something I will have to live with and take on the chin. But all we can do is be proud of each other and know that the team is in a really good place for the future," Kane told the BBC.

He felt confident taking it but didn't execute it the way he wanted to, as per Kane. He doesn't give things a lot of thought. Whether he receives one penalty or two in a game, he prepares the same. He cannot be faulted for his preparation or attention to detail before the game; he added.

Kane also joins other star players who have infamously missed penalty kicks. Neymar did it in 2010. Argentina’s Martin Palermo missed three penalty kicks in a single game in 1999. David Beckham missed it in the Euro 2004 quarter-finals. Italy’s Roberto Baggio missed it against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 1994 final.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author