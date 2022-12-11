Harry Kane said this after missing penalty against France

Harry Kane would have to live with the penalty miss that caused his team to lose to France in the world cup quarter-finals, the captain of England said on December 11. With a successful spot-kick, the striker tied Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England and brought his team to within one goal at the Al Bayt Stadium. More than any other player in world cup history, Kane's converted spot kick in the second half was his fourth successful conversion at world cups, excluding shoot-outs.

