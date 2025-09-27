Harry Kane surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland; scores 100th goal for Bayern Munich in 104 matches

Bayern Munich striker and England captain Harry Kane has broken a goalscoring record of two of the most prolific scorers in modern football -- Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Kane has reached 100 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich, achieving the feat in a record 104 matches. Ronaldo (for Real Madrid) and Haaland (for Manchester City) reached 100 goals in 105 matches each.

Kane's record 100th goal came in Bayern's Bundesliga match on Saturday against Werder, where the 32-year-old striker scored a brace.

The England captain, who scored a hat-trick last week in Bayern's 4-1 win over Hoffenheim, put the Bundesliga table toppers 2-0 up in the 44th minute with a penalty, his 18th consecutive successful spotkick in the league for a flawless record.

Jonathan Tah had given the hosts a deserved lead in the 22nd with a deflected backheel flick.

Kane added another in the 65th, pouncing on a deflected Luis Diaz shot to drill in from close range and reach his century of goals in 104 matches across all competitions for Bayern.

"It was another great moment for Harry Kane," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. "The way he achieved this record and still puts in so much work for the team, I think that's the inner hunger and desire he has."

Harry Kane on possibility of Premier League return His performances for Bayern this season have fanned speculation about a possible move back to the Premier League through an exit clause in his contract. However, Kane, whose deal with Bayern runs to 2027, said he was not thinking of a return at this stage.

"No, not at the moment. I'm really happy here. I have two years left on my contract," Kane said. "I'm enjoying every moment. That is not in my thought process. I'm enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful."

The 32-year-old, leading Bundesliga scorer with 10 goals in Bayern's five games so far, joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

A quick glance at Harry Kane's goalscoring records Harry Kane scored 213 goals in the Premier League as a Tottenham Hotspur player. He has so far scored 72 goals and provided 21 assists in 68 matches in the Bundesliga.

In the 58 Champions League matches he has played thus far, the England captain found the back of the net on 42 occasions and provided 11 assists.

He also has 17 goals and three assists in 27 FA Cup matches.

Kane is the leading scorer in England history, with 74 goals in 109 appearances for the Three Lions.