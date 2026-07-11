Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland: Who's better? England captain plays down rivalry at World Cup, calls Norwegian ‘a beast’

England will take on Norway in one of the high-profile quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the wee hours of Sunday. While England dumped co-hosts Mexico in their previous encounter, Norway knocked five-time champions Brazil out of the tournament in the Round of 16.

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But more than it be a England vs Norway clash, it's the Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland rivalry that's dominating the headlines recently. Both Kane and Haaland are among the leading scorers, with the Norwegian having scored seven goals so far, one more than Kane. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the chart with eight goals each.

The England captain, Kane, brushed aside his comparisons with the Norway striker ahead of their blockbuster clash, insisting his sole focus is guiding the Three Lions to World Cup glory for the first time in 60 years rather than winning the tournament's Golden Boot.

Asked who he considered the better striker, Kane declined to draw comparisons with the Norwegian forward. "Impossible one for me to answer. First of all, I think we're completely different players, almost. I know we're both senior strikers, but we play almost two different positions," Kane told reporters during the pre-match presser.

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"I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals. I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, but I can also play as maybe the out-and-out nine," added the England captain with Thomas Tuchel by his side.

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Harry Kane calls Erling Haaland 'a beast' Kane also praised Haaland's performances and his goal-scoring ability. "Erling has been incredible. Physically, he's a machine; he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level, and obviously his goal-scoring record speaks for itself," Kane said.

"I respect him a lot as a player, as a fellow professional. Obviously, hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performances over these recent years speak for themselves. He's a fantastic player," he added.

Despite being in contention for the Golden Boot, the 32-year-old striker said winning the World Cup with England would be a far greater achievement than any individual award. "My main goal is to win the World Cup with England, not the Golden Boot," Kane said.

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Norway's Erling Haaland runs during a training session ahead of their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match against England, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

"But I also know I'm the goalscorer. I'm the number nine. So if I'm scoring goals, it's obviously going to help the team," he added.

Harry Kane to go on level with Wayne Rooney Saturday's match will also see Kane equal Wayne Rooney's record of 120 appearances as England's most-capped outfield player. "Obviously, extremely proud to reach the same caps as 'Wazza', one of England's greatest ever players," Kane said.

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"I don't like to look too far ahead into the future. I like to take maybe a month at a time or six weeks at a time, and kind of set myself small targets throughout the season. Obviously, this season has gone very well on that front, but important games to play still. So I think that's what keeps me kind of hungry," he added. England head into the contest after a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 despite being a man down.

Jude Bellingham scored twice before Kane converted the decisive penalty as Thomas Tuchel's side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time. Norway, meanwhile, created history by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the last eight for the first time, with Haaland scoring both goals in a memorable victory.

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Thomas Tuchel's high praise for Harry Kane England manager Thomas Tuchel reserved high praise for his captain ahead of the knockout clash. "We speak about him in every match because he decides all the matches for us," Tuchel said.

"He's our leader; he leads by example. He's in the shape of his life and at the highest peak of his career. He has the mindset of a team player. He's ready to lead by example and to push everybody, always ready to take responsibility, always ready to perform and help us. It's a privilege to have him as captain, a privilege to be his coach," he added.

While England carry a dominant 7-2 head-to-head advantage over Norway and have not conceded a goal to the Scandinavians in their last four meetings, Stale Solbakken's side arrive in Miami full of confidence after eliminating Brazil and scoring 12 goals in five matches.

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