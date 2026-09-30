Heartbreak for Barcelona fans! Carlo Ancelotti withdraws Raphinha from Brazil football squad ahead of maiden India visit

In a major heartbreak for Barcelona fans in India, Raphinha won't be travelling with Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad to the Asian country, the country's football federation announced on Wednesday morning. Raphinha was a part of the Brazil squad for their tour of Australia and India. The Selecao will take on India on October 3 in Kolkata.
The Barcelona captain played Brazil's first two matches on the tour of Australia. However, he was injured during Brazil's 4-2 win over Australia on Tuesday, and has been withdrawn from the squad. He has been released by Ancelotti from the squad ahead of Selecao's maiden India visit.
“Raphinha underwent an imaging exam this Wednesday (September 30) which revealed a small muscle edema in the posterior region of his right thigh,” the Brazil Football Federation (CBF) said in a statement. “As a precaution and aiming for his prompt recovery, the player will be released from the Brazilian National Team,” the statement further added.
Interestingly, no replacement has been announced. Brazil are travelling to India for the first time in history for a FIFA friendly. Although several Brazilian legends like Pele, Ronaldinho, Cafu and others have toured India before, but this is the first time the first-team is travelling to the Asian subcontinent to play the Blue Tigers.
More to follow…