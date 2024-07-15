Heartbreak for Lionel Messi: Leo in tears after ankle injury forces him out of Copa America 2024 Final

Copa America 2024 final:Lionel Messi was seen in tears after he exited the match with an ankle injury while chasing the ball on defence. the final match was played between Argenitna and Columbia.

Lionel Messi in tears after the ankle injury.

Lionel Messi was substituted out of Argentina’s Copa America 2024 final against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14.

The 37-year-old footballer had to exit the match due to an ankle injury and was seen in pain before. He was substituted by Nicolás González.

 

 

Messi tripped over himself as he was trying to chase the ball and immediately signalled for help after the injury. The Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Columbia ended at level 0-0 after Messi went off the field. The Argentinian footballer was later seen covering his face while crying and his heavily swollen right ankle was strapped with an ice pack.

Previously during the Copa America 2024 final match, Messi suffered a leg injury in an attempt to kick the ball. The injury occured at the 36th minute of the first half, and Messi eventually returned to the game without a limp.

 

FOX Sports later showed the severe swelling in Messi's right ankle.

There have been rumours during the Copa America 2024 tournament that it will be Messi’s last competition in an Argentina jersey. But Messi said before the Copa America 2024 final that he is planning to continue beyond this summer, according to a Guardian report.

“As I’ve said before, I intend to continue,” Messi said after Argentina won semi-finals. “I intend to keep living day by day without thinking about what will come in the future or whether I’ll continue or not. It’s something I just live each day. I’m 37 years and only God knows when the end will be.”

Despite Messi's injury, Argentina defeated Columbia in Copa America 2024 Final on Sunday.Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America 2024 final match held in Miami. Both teams failed to finish the game in the regulation time. Argentina won its 16th Copa America title.

