‘He’s the one who will decide,' Portugal coach Jorge Jesus on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to national team

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said on Sunday that their veteran forward can decide if he wants to return to the national team. Ronaldo left the national camp after he was an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway in their UEFA Nations League clash in Oslo last week.

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“If he wants to, he'll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide. Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants; he's the one who will decide how he wants it,” Jesus told journalists in Porto after Portugal clinched a 2-1 win over Norway in the return leg of their tie.

The win against Norway helped Portugal seal their place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus denies training rift

Jorge Jesus reveals important message he conveyed to Ronaldo Jesus recalled an important message he had conveyed to Ronaldo when he called him up for the first time. Jesus and Ronaldo previously worked together at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, when he was the manager there.

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"In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing," the 72-year-old said.

Portugal suffered a round-of-16 exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this year after a 1-0 loss to the now defending champions, Spain. Ronaldo ended the campaign with three goals, including one in the round of 32 stage against Croatia.

Ronaldo, Portugal's all-time top scorer with 146 goals, took to social media to say he would explain the reasons for leaving the national camp.

"After the press conference of the National Team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the National Team camp.

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"In due time, I will tell all the Portuguese about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, which I always dedicated myself to. Now it's time to wish good luck to Portugal and all my teammates, without exception," he wrote on Instagram after exiting the Portugal camp.

Portugal are on top of Group 4 in UEFA Nations League A with 12 points from four matches. Portugal will next take on Denmark in Braga on 14 November before signing off the group stage with a match against Wales in Cardiff four days later.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.