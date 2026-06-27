History at Houston! Cabo Verde secure first-ever FIFA World Cup knockouts berth, set up date with Messi's Argentina

Cabo Verde scripted history at Houston as the debutants secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockouts berth after playing a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in their final group H encounter on Saturday. Cabo Verde thus became the first team after Chile in 1998 to enter the FIFA World Cup knockouts with three draws in the group stage.
Cabo Verde's qualification into the round of 32 came after former champions Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the other match of the group at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. With two wins and a draw, Spain topped the group with seven points, while Cabo Verde finished on three points.
Uruguay and Saudi Arabia finished on third and fourth spots with two points each and are eliminated. In the process, Cabo Verde set up their round of 32 clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina on June 3 at Miami Gardens.
Following the win, it was a all celebrations at the Houston Stadium as the fans couldn't hide their tears of joy. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who has become Cabo Verde's national hero since his seven saves against Spain, thumped in the air in joy as his mother danced and celebrated at the stands.
It was a game low on quality as Cabo Verde looked the more likely to score but lacked composure in the final third. Laros Duarte missed their best chance when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.
Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly having scored a single goal in their three games and never looked like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part. Vozinha is the third goalkeeper to record multiple FIFA World Cup clean sheets after turning 40 years old, joining Peter Shilton (3) and Dino Zoff (2).
Cabo Verde began their FIFA World Cup journey with a spirited goalless draw against Spain, showcasing their defensive strength. But the Bubista-coached side showed up their attacking prowess with a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Uruguay in their second encounter.
Needing just a draw, Cabo Verde to stand a chance into the next round. With Spain winning in Mexico, Cabo Verde once again showed up their defensive prowess to go through. In fact, the whole Cabo Verde group stayed pitchside on a mobile phone to check the Spain vs Uruguay result. Once it show Spain victorious, the whole stadium in Houston went crazy in joy.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|7
|2
|Cape Verde
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|2
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-4
|2
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