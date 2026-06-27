History at Houston! Cabo Verde secure first-ever FIFA World Cup knockouts berth, set up date with Messi's Argentina

Cabo Verde scripted history at Houston as the debutants secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockouts berth after playing a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in their final group H encounter on Saturday. Cabo Verde thus became the first team after Chile in 1998 to enter the FIFA World Cup knockouts with three draws in the group stage.

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Cabo Verde's qualification into the round of 32 came after former champions Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the other match of the group at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. With two wins and a draw, Spain topped the group with seven points, while Cabo Verde finished on three points.

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Uruguay and Saudi Arabia finished on third and fourth spots with two points each and are eliminated. In the process, Cabo Verde set up their round of 32 clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina on June 3 at Miami Gardens.

Following the win, it was a all celebrations at the Houston Stadium as the fans couldn't hide their tears of joy. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who has become Cabo Verde's national hero since his seven saves against Spain, thumped in the air in joy as his mother danced and celebrated at the stands.

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It was a game low on quality as Cabo Verde looked the more likely to score but lacked composure in the final third. Laros Duarte missed their best chance when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly having scored a single goal in their three games and never looked like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part. Vozinha is the third goalkeeper to record multiple FIFA World Cup clean sheets after turning 40 years old, joining Peter Shilton (3) and Dino Zoff (2).

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Cabo Verde began their FIFA World Cup journey with a spirited goalless draw against Spain, showcasing their defensive strength. But the Bubista-coached side showed up their attacking prowess with a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Uruguay in their second encounter.

Needing just a draw, Cabo Verde to stand a chance into the next round. With Spain winning in Mexico, Cabo Verde once again showed up their defensive prowess to go through. In fact, the whole Cabo Verde group stayed pitchside on a mobile phone to check the Spain vs Uruguay result. Once it show Spain victorious, the whole stadium in Houston went crazy in joy.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H standings

Rank Team Matches Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Spain 3 2 1 0 5 7 2 Cape Verde 3 0 3 0 0 3 3 Uruguay 2 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Saudi Arabia 3 0 2 1 -4 2

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in