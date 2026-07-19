History stands between Argentina & glory; Can Messi & Co shatter two World Cup curses in New Jersey in final vs Spain?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has seen it all. From being the first-ever World Cup with 48 teams to debutants Cabo Verde almost giving a scare to defending champions Argentina to Lionel Messi shattering plethora of records at the sport's grandest stage, the 23rd edition has been a witness to many. On Sunday, Argentina and Spain will take the field one final time in this edition at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

Not only the FIFA World Cup pits the best against each other, it also puts some of football's most remarkable records to test. In its 96-year history, the several records make their way into record books what many fans prefer to call World Cup curses. Argentina stand a chance to break two of them.

Argentina have been flawless throughout the tournament. Having said that, they needed last minute brilliances, mostly inspired by captain Messi, on three occasions against Cabo Verde, Egypt and England - all in the knockouts - to book a spot in the final against Spain.

What are two World Cup curses? As the FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a match away from its end, Argentina stand a chance to become the first-ever team to win the World Cup as the no.1 side in the world. Messi and Co entered the tournament as the top-ranked side in the world, followed by Spain, France and England.

In fact it is the first time the top two ranked sides in the FIFA Rankings are playing in an World Cup final. Since the introduction of the FIFA Rankings in 1992, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Belgium, and even Argentina entered the World Cup as no.1 teams only to fall short.

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Can Argentina break that streak against Spain? One has to wait past midnight on July 20 (IST) to find the answer.

Secondly, Lionel Scaloni-coached Argentina are trying to end a six-decade old curse as Argentina are aiming to become the third nation to successfully defend their World Cup title. Italy were the first team to defend their World Cup title when they won back-to-back titles in 1934 and 1938.

Brazil repeated the feat 22 years later when the Selecao won the championship in 1958 (Sweden) and 1962 (Chile). Since then no team have been able to defend their World Cup title.