History stands between Argentina & glory; Can Messi & Co shatter two World Cup curses in New Jersey in final vs Spain?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has seen it all. From being the first-ever World Cup with 48 teams to debutants Cabo Verde almost giving a scare to defending champions Argentina to Lionel Messi shattering plethora of records at the sport's grandest stage, the 23rd edition has been a witness to many. On Sunday, Argentina and Spain will take the field one final time in this edition at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

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Not only the FIFA World Cup pits the best against each other, it also puts some of football's most remarkable records to test. In its 96-year history, the several records make their way into record books what many fans prefer to call World Cup curses. Argentina stand a chance to break two of them.

Argentina have been flawless throughout the tournament. Having said that, they needed last minute brilliances, mostly inspired by captain Messi, on three occasions against Cabo Verde, Egypt and England - all in the knockouts - to book a spot in the final against Spain.

What are two World Cup curses? As the FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a match away from its end, Argentina stand a chance to become the first-ever team to win the World Cup as the no.1 side in the world. Messi and Co entered the tournament as the top-ranked side in the world, followed by Spain, France and England.

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In fact it is the first time the top two ranked sides in the FIFA Rankings are playing in an World Cup final. Since the introduction of the FIFA Rankings in 1992, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Belgium, and even Argentina entered the World Cup as no.1 teams only to fall short.

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Can Argentina break that streak against Spain? One has to wait past midnight on July 20 (IST) to find the answer.

Secondly, Lionel Scaloni-coached Argentina are trying to end a six-decade old curse as Argentina are aiming to become the third nation to successfully defend their World Cup title. Italy were the first team to defend their World Cup title when they won back-to-back titles in 1934 and 1938.

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Brazil repeated the feat 22 years later when the Selecao won the championship in 1958 (Sweden) and 1962 (Chile). Since then no team have been able to defend their World Cup title.

With 39-year-old Messi probably appearing in a World Cup match for the final time, a win for Argentina would be a perfect farewell to the talismanic footballer, who have carried the nation on his shoulders for two decades.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in