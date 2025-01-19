Dr. Jane Goodall, a globally-recognised conservationist, has condemned Morocco for allegedly killing lakhs of stray dogs as part of preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

According to The Mirror, animal welfare organisations have claimed that nearly 30 lakh dogs are at risk of being slaughtered in a brutal effort to “clean up” the streets before the event.

Dr. Goodall recently wrote to FIFA, urging immediate intervention. Despite receiving reports and evidence from the International Animal Coalition (IAC), she expressed her disappointment in the organisation's inaction.

"You must surely be aware of how football fans around the world – many of whom are also animal lovers - will react when they learn of this? There will be calls to boycott the country, and there will undoubtedly be pressure on tournament sponsors Qatar Airways to pull out,” the publication quoted Dr. Goodall as writing.

“I know you have been working hard to rehabilitate FIFA's reputation following recent scandals. If you fail to act, however, FIFA will be known for its complicity in an horrific act of barbarity - on your watch,” Dr. Goodall wrote to FIFA.

The IAC has launched a campaign titled “Morocco’s Ugly Secret”. It has claimed that FIFA was informed of the situation but failed to act. It further alleges that Morocco’s government falsely assured FIFA that such practices were stopped in 2024.

At the same time, reports indicate that these killings have only intensified since FIFA announced Morocco as a co-host of the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Thousands of dogs already killed Reports suggest that thousands of stray dogs have already been killed across the country, with methods described as inhumane. Innocent dogs have been poisoned, shot with guns and trapped with clamping devices.

Many dogs are said to be left wounded, bleeding and in immense pain before being taken to facilities for further inhumane killings.

