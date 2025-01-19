‘Horrific act of barbarity’: Killing of 30 lakh stray dogs in Morocco ahead of FIFA World Cup sparks outrage

Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall has condemned Morocco for reportedly killing lakhs of stray dogs ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. She called on FIFA to act, highlighting the inhumane methods used and the risk of backlash from animal-loving football fans worldwide.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated19 Jan 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Advertisement
‘Horrific act of barbarity’: Killing of 30 lakh stray dogs in Morocco ahead of FIFA World Cup sparks outrage(Pexels)

Dr. Jane Goodall, a globally-recognised conservationist, has condemned Morocco for allegedly killing lakhs of stray dogs as part of preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

According to The Mirror, animal welfare organisations have claimed that nearly 30 lakh dogs are at risk of being slaughtered in a brutal effort to “clean up” the streets before the event.

Also Read | FIFA signs major deal with Netflix to broadcast Women’s World Cup. Details here

Dr. Goodall recently wrote to FIFA, urging immediate intervention. Despite receiving reports and evidence from the International Animal Coalition (IAC), she expressed her disappointment in the organisation's inaction.

Advertisement

"You must surely be aware of how football fans around the world – many of whom are also animal lovers - will react when they learn of this? There will be calls to boycott the country, and there will undoubtedly be pressure on tournament sponsors Qatar Airways to pull out,” the publication quoted Dr. Goodall as writing.

“I know you have been working hard to rehabilitate FIFA's reputation following recent scandals. If you fail to act, however, FIFA will be known for its complicity in an horrific act of barbarity - on your watch,” Dr. Goodall wrote to FIFA.

Advertisement
Also Read | Saudi Arabia to host FIFA World Cup 2034

The IAC has launched a campaign titled “Morocco’s Ugly Secret”. It has claimed that FIFA was informed of the situation but failed to act. It further alleges that Morocco’s government falsely assured FIFA that such practices were stopped in 2024.

At the same time, reports indicate that these killings have only intensified since FIFA announced Morocco as a co-host of the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Thousands of dogs already killed

Reports suggest that thousands of stray dogs have already been killed across the country, with methods described as inhumane. Innocent dogs have been poisoned, shot with guns and trapped with clamping devices.

Advertisement

Many dogs are said to be left wounded, bleeding and in immense pain before being taken to facilities for further inhumane killings.

Also Read | Lionel Messi achieves unique record as Argentina inch closer to WC qualification

Animal welfare advocates are urging FIFA to take strong action to prevent further killings and protect Morocco’s stray dogs. So far, FIFA has not responded to the allegations. Campaigners continue to call for accountability to stop what they describe as a gross act of cruelty and dog abuse.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsFootball News‘Horrific act of barbarity’: Killing of 30 lakh stray dogs in Morocco ahead of FIFA World Cup sparks outrage
First Published:19 Jan 2025, 10:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts