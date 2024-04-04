How do you replace a coach like Jürgen Klopp?

It is not easy to work out how much credit to give football coaches. A study by The Economist in 2019 concluded that, after adjusting for the quality of the squad, the impact of big-name coaches was small. But among the few who had a clear, positive effect was Jürgen Klopp. So the charismatic German’s announcement last week that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season has left fans dismayed. Over nine years he has revitalised the club, delivering a first league title since 1990 and a sixth European championship. And now he has run out of energy. His final match in charge at Anfield stadium will be a highly emotional affair. How does the club go about replacing the irreplaceable?