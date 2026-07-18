How many kilograms of gold is there in FIFA World Cup trophy? 5 facts to know about football's most prized possession

The eyes of the world are fixed on MetLife Stadium. Spain and Argentina stand just one match away from glory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Both teams have fought through a long and dramatic tournament. Now they will battle for the right to lift the most famous trophy in sport. As the final approaches, attention turns to the glittering prize that awaits the winners.

The official trophy holds a serious amount of precious metal. Here are five interesting facts about the most valuable prize in the sport.

1. How much gold is in the FIFA World Cup trophy? Both teams have fought through a long and dramatic tournament. Now they will battle for the right to lift the most famous trophy in sport.

The FIFA World Cup trophy weighs 6.142 kilograms in total. Of that weight, 5.092 kilograms is pure gold. That is more than five kilos of solid gold shaped into the iconic design every football fan knows. When Spain or Argentina lift the cup on Sunday, they will be holding one of the most valuable objects in world sport.

The gold content alone makes the trophy a true treasure. It is not just a symbol of success. It is a heavy, gleaming reminder of how much the World Cup means.

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2. A new disc for the new champions After every World Cup the bottom disc of the trophy is removed. That disc is carefully stored in the FIFA Museum collection. A brand-new disc is then produced with the name of the latest winners engraved on it. Whether Spain or Argentina win, a fresh disc will carry their name into history.

This simple tradition keeps the original trophy looking perfect while recording every champion since 1974.

3. The trophy that replaced Jules Rimet The current trophy first appeared at the 1974 World Cup. It replaced the Jules Rimet Trophy after Brazil were allowed to keep the old cup forever following their third victory in 1970. Italian designer Silvio Gazzaniga created the new design that Spain and Argentina will fight for this weekend. The same trophy has been held by every champion for more than fifty years.

4. Strict rules to protect the golden prize Only a small group of people may touch the real trophy without gloves. The FIFA president, the players and staff of the winning team, and heads of state are allowed to handle it freely. Everyone else must wear special gloves. These rules protect the pure gold surface from damage and fingerprints. When the final whistle blows, only the champions and a few selected guests will feel the weight of pure gold in their hands.