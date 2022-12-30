How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 01:22 AM IST
Precisely how many time Pele hit the net is a matter of debate, with most statisticians agreeing the number is between 1,281 and 1,283
Precisely how many time Pele hit the net is a matter of debate, with most statisticians agreeing the number is between 1,281 and 1,283
Pele's position as one of the greatest footballers of all time has never been contested but the same cannot be said for the number of goals he scored in his star-studded career.