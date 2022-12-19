FIFA World Cup 2022 wrapped with a nail-biting finale in which Argentina defeated the defending champions France in penalties. The victory is magnificent, especially for Lionel Messi, who was playing his last match in the jersey of Argentina. Apart from all the glory, the winning team will take home a whopping $42 million.

The prize money has evolved over the years, with Italy winning $2.2 million in the 1982 FIFA World Cup. In the next edition of 1986, Argentina took home $2.8 million while West Germany took $3.5 million in the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Another legendary South American football team, Brazil won $4 million after their 1994 victory and Didier Deschamps-led France lifted $6 million in prize money.

Brazil again became champions in 2002 and this time took double the cash prize of their last victory, i.e. $8 million. In 2006, Italy again won the FIFA World Cup, and this time the prize money reached $20 million.

Casillas-led Spain in 2010, won $30 million with the golden trophy while Germany took away $35 million in 2014.

In the last FIFA World Cup of the 2018 edition, the French team won $38 million.

The prize money has surely seen a mammoth growth, but it is never about the bucks. Every player on the team gave their best in every match for the glory which comes with the trophy.

On 18th December, Argentina won that glory and its striker Lionel Messi played a crucial role in it. “Thank you very much to my family, to everyone who supports me, and also to everyone who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that when we Argentines fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of everyone fighting for the same dream that was also that of all Argentines... We did it!!!," Messi said in an Instagram post.