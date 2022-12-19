How prize money of FIFA World Cup changed over the editions?

On 18th December, Argentina won that glory and its striker Lionel Messi played a crucial role in it. “Thank you very much to my family, to everyone who supports me, and also to everyone who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that when we Argentines fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of everyone fighting for the same dream that was also that of all Argentines... We did it!!!," Messi said in an Instagram post.