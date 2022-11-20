How Qatar dropped the beer at the World Cup

One of the people, a diplomat with extensive experience in Qatar, said he was told that one factor driving the beer decision was that the Qatari police wouldn’t be able to manage drunken fans, creating the possibility that mishandled confrontations could turn into an embarrassment in front of international media. Another person said it’s not unusual for the Qataris to abruptly reverse course on more Westernized projects based on the will of individual royal family members, who can quickly change their minds over whether something is appropriate.