How Qatar dropped the beer at the World Cup

When Qatar made its unlikely pitch to host the World Cup in a tiny Muslim Gulf state, officials laid out their plan in extraordinary detail, including climate-controlled stadiumsand elaborate transportation networks.
However, according to people familiar with the bid, Qatar remained intentionally vague about how it would handle one aspect of the world’s largest sporting event: beer.
Promising to open up taps across Doha for a suds-soaked soccer party risked offending more conservative factions in a country that tightly restricts alcohol, these people said. Yet if the Qataris outlined explicit plans to keep thirsty fans away from beer, they worried that soccer’s world governing body, FIFA, wouldn’t take the bid seriously.
“That would’ve been a dealbreaker," said one of the people, who had direct knowledge of the bid.
Various options were internally discussed, such as creating special designated areas for drinking or floating bars, the person said. But the Qataris were intentionally ambiguous about what they would allow in regards to alcohol because a firm stance in either direction on the issue risked problems, the person added. FIFA’s evaluation report, a 38-page document assessing Qatar’s bid and the country’s promises ahead of the 2010 vote, didn’t make a single mention of alcohol or beer.
After more than a decade of planning, the confusion and ambiguity over this issue spilled out into the open Friday, just two days before the opening match, as organizers scrapped their plans to sell beer within the perimeter of stadiums. The decision was a last-minute call engineered by the Qatari royal family, the Al Thanis, said people close to them.
Fans who had already bought tickets and made travel plans were left wondering why the goalposts had suddenly shifted. Under the new rules, booze will only be available in certain hotels and designated open-air fan zones away from the stadiums. A select few who have purchased five-figure hospitality packages will still access alcohol inside the venues.
A Qatari government spokesman didn’t provide a comment in response to questions. FIFA did not respond to a request for comment.
Because of taxes and scarcity, Qatar is one of the world’s most expensive places to buy alcohol, with a beer typically costing about $14—when you can find one. Now, at the tents near the stadium entrances, which were originally planned as locations to let fans drink in the hours before matches, FIFA official beer sponsor Budweiser will only be allowed to sell its non-alcoholic option.
The royals are outwardly modern and open to engagement with the West, especially the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a 42-year-old ruler who mingles comfortably with European and American leaders. But the family felt growing uneasiness among conservative Qataris who are small in number but make up a powerful political base, the people said.
Qataris on Twitter were overwhelmingly supportive of the move. Some citizens had already been on edge from the tidal wave of incoming changes the World Cup is bringing, including openly gay visitors and an influx of social media influencers. The prospect of booze being openly sold, with drunk fans outside the stadiums, felt a step too far for local Qataris who had been pressuring the royal family on the issue for months in conversations that were separate from those that Qatar held with FIFA and Budweiser.
During a wide-ranging press conference, where FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed controversies such as Qatar’s antigay laws and human rights concerns over the migrant workers who built the facilities here, Infantino also defended the handling of soccer’s Beergate. He dubbed Friday’s decision a joint call by the organizers, and said the late shift was due to safety and logistical concerns over hosting so many soccer games in and around a single city.
“If this is the biggest issue we have for the World Cup, I will sign immediately and go to the beach and relax," Infantino said. “I think personally, if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive."
The chief of soccer’s global governing body also pointed to countries such as France that don’t allow beer inside stadiums, although drinks are widely available immediately outside the venues. He added that, with the fan zones, there is enough capacity for 100,000 fans to be drinking at once. Infantino also said that the tension only strengthened FIFA’s relationship with Budweiser, indicating that the beer giant will once again be the sponsor in 2026.
A spokeswoman for Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said Friday that some of its plans for the World Cup “cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control."
The late reversal to scuttle the beer on the perimeter of the stadiums didn’t surprise people who closely follow the behavior of the Qatari royal family. Their decision-making can often be capricious, the people said, giving rise for quick U-turns.
One of the people, a diplomat with extensive experience in Qatar, said he was told that one factor driving the beer decision was that the Qatari police wouldn’t be able to manage drunken fans, creating the possibility that mishandled confrontations could turn into an embarrassment in front of international media. Another person said it’s not unusual for the Qataris to abruptly reverse course on more Westernized projects based on the will of individual royal family members, who can quickly change their minds over whether something is appropriate.
One prominent example came in 2013, when a Qatari art exhibit was set to feature two ancient Greek statues that depicted naked men. But once the statues arrived, they were quickly covered with black cloth and sent back to Greece due to reported objections by Qatari authorities.
Sheikh Tamim has tried to balance his vision of modernization with those conservative roots and has lashed out at critics of the World Cup for the intense media scrutiny of its human rights record and organizational ability.
FIFA has proven itself willing to take unprecedented steps to make the Qatar World Cup a success. The tournament was, after all, originally scheduled for the scorching Qatari summer. But once temperatures were deemed unsafe for players and supporters, FIFA never considered changing hosts and instead turned the soccer calendar upside-down. That’s how the major European leagues wound up being forced to interrupt their seasons for five weeks to accommodate the first ever November World Cup.
This latest pivot on beer prompted outrage from fans, with questions about whether this decision could be a sign of more changes to come. That concern is particularly sensitive for a World Cup in a country that outlaws homosexuality. Infantino attempted to quell those concerns by saying that he had been reassured at the highest levels of national leadership that everyone was welcome.
“If they can change their minds on this at a moment’s notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfill other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues," the U.K.-based Football Supporters’ Association said.
