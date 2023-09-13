In 1975 a 34-year-old Pelé came out of semi-retirement to sign a huge contract with the New York Cosmos in the nascent North American Soccer League (NASL). It was a coup for the club to hire a player who had won the World Cup three times, even if he was in his footballing dotage. The Brazilian proved his worth, scoring 37 goals in 64 matches. Before long, the NASL was established as an attractive place for leading players to wind down their careers: Gerd Müller, George Best and Johan Cruyff followed in Pelé’s wake.