How severe is Lionel Messi's injury? Inter Miami share important update before Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

Lionel Messi gave Argentina fans a scare when he left the field during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against Philadelphia Union on Monday. The concern grew because Messi himself requested to be subbed off on 73rd minute of the game, especially with the FIFA World Cup 2026 is just three weeks away in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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With heavy rain during the game, Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos explained that Messi might have felt fatigued and the club didn't want to take any risk, considering the global tournament fast approaching. Hours later, Inter Miami shared an update on Messi, stating the 38-year-old is dealing with a muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

Also Read | Lionel Messi injury scare hits Argentina before FIFA WC 2026 squad announcement

“Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort,” the Inter Miami statement read. “After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring,” added the statement.

How long will it take for Lionel Messi to return? Although the Inter Miami medical team didn't provide an exact timeline for Messi's return to the field, it said that the return of the Argentine football will depend on his progress. “The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress,” the statement said.

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Notably, the game against Philadelphia Union was Messi's last before the FIFA World Cup 2026. Although Messi clutched his left leg while walking out of the field, videos showed the Inter Miami star in no discomfort while taking the route to the dressing room.

Although Messi has been named in the provisional Argentina squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, head coach Lionel Scaloni is believed to announce the final 26-man roster later this week. Messi will be playing his record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup.

The development of Messi's injury comes just a week before Argentina kick off their preparations for FIFA World Cup defence at a training camp in Kansas ⁠City. However, it is unclear whether Messi start from the first day itself or will be allowed some rest time before the matches begin.

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Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 Drawn in Group J, Argentina have Algeria, Austria and Jordan as its group opponents. The defending champions will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas ​City, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

Match Date Time (IST) Venue Argentina vs Algeria June 17 6:30 AM Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City Argentina vs Austria June 22 10:30 PM AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas) Jordan vs Argentina June 28 7:30 AM AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)

Get all the news and updates at FIFA World Cup 2026.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in