How severe is Lionel Messi's injury? Inter Miami share important update before Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

Lionel Messi gave Argentina fans a scare when he left the field during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against Philadelphia Union on Monday. The concern grew because Messi himself requested to be subbed off on 73rd minute of the game, especially with the FIFA World Cup 2026 is just three weeks away in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
With heavy rain during the game, Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos explained that Messi might have felt fatigued and the club didn't want to take any risk, considering the global tournament fast approaching. Hours later, Inter Miami shared an update on Messi, stating the 38-year-old is dealing with a muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.
“Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort,” the Inter Miami statement read. “After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring,” added the statement.
Although the Inter Miami medical team didn't provide an exact timeline for Messi's return to the field, it said that the return of the Argentine football will depend on his progress. “The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress,” the statement said.
Notably, the game against Philadelphia Union was Messi's last before the FIFA World Cup 2026. Although Messi clutched his left leg while walking out of the field, videos showed the Inter Miami star in no discomfort while taking the route to the dressing room.
Although Messi has been named in the provisional Argentina squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, head coach Lionel Scaloni is believed to announce the final 26-man roster later this week. Messi will be playing his record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup.
The development of Messi's injury comes just a week before Argentina kick off their preparations for FIFA World Cup defence at a training camp in Kansas City. However, it is unclear whether Messi start from the first day itself or will be allowed some rest time before the matches begin.
Drawn in Group J, Argentina have Algeria, Austria and Jordan as its group opponents. The defending champions will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Argentina vs Algeria
|June 17
|6:30 AM
|Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City
|Argentina vs Austria
|June 22
|10:30 PM
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)
|Jordan vs Argentina
|June 28
|7:30 AM
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)
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