How to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets? Pricing, dates & everything you need to know - Step-by-step guide

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost eight months away and not even half of the spots in the 48-team field have been claimed. Despite that, the buzz around the ticket sales have already started across the globe with nobody having any idea where or when the team will be playing. The USA, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup are officially up for sale with prices ranging from as low as $60 (approximately ₹5318) for group-stage matches up to $6,730 (approximately ₹5,96,583) for the final. However, the pricing could change, depending on demand, as the football's biggest event utilizes dynamic pricing for the first time.
Fans can purchase seats in one of four categories. While Category 1 is the best seats, Category 4 is somewhere around the tops of stadiums. The other two categories are somewhere in the middle tiers.
For the tickets, it will be sold in phases with some using lottery system (random draw). Once the lottery system ends, tickets will be served on first-come and first-served basis (just before the tournament).
The tickets sales will take place in four phases - VISA presale, early ticket draw, random selection draw and first-come and first-served basis.