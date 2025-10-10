How to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets? Pricing, dates & everything you need to know - Step-by-step guide

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost eight months away and not even half of the spots in the 48-team field have been claimed. Despite that, the buzz around the ticket sales have already started across the globe with nobody having any idea where or when the team will be playing. The USA, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup are officially up for sale with prices ranging from as low as $60 (approximately ₹5318) for group-stage matches up to $6,730 (approximately ₹5,96,583) for the final. However, the pricing could change, depending on demand, as the football's biggest event utilizes dynamic pricing for the first time.

Fans can purchase seats in one of four categories. While Category 1 is the best seats, Category 4 is somewhere around the tops of stadiums. The other two categories are somewhere in the middle tiers.

For the tickets, it will be sold in phases with some using lottery system (random draw). Once the lottery system ends, tickets will be served on first-come and first-served basis (just before the tournament).

2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales phase-by-phase The tickets sales will take place in four phases - VISA presale, early ticket draw, random selection draw and first-come and first-served basis.

Visa Presale Draw: This draw is only for Visa cardholders and will get early access through lottery style. The registrations for VISA presale took place between September 10-19, 2025. October 2025 is the time slot for the for successful applicants.

Early Ticket Draw: This is open to all and not only for Visa cardholders, but still a lottery. October 27-31, 2025 is the registration slot for this phase. Mid-November to early December 2025 is the window to purchase tickets in this phase.

Random Selection Draw: This phase comes after the final draw of the tournament. Here fans can apply for match-specific tickets. Registration window for this phase will be in December 2025 after the final draw. Tickets can be purchased in this phase in early 2026, once matches are scheduled.

First-Come, First-Served: This is the last phase with no lottery system for any left-over tickets. Fans can buy tickets in this phase from mid-2026 until sold out.

A step-by-step guide to buy tickets Create your FIFA ID: Register on the FIFA ticketing website (FIFA.com/tickets) with basic information - name, country, email, etc.

Register your interest: Upon registering your interest, FIFA will inform you when the ticket registration opens, phase-wise.

Enter draws or presales: An user need to apply for tickets/draw, subject to eligibility. For example, during the Visa Presale phase (if you have a Visa card), you apply via that draw.

Wait for notification: Once selected in lottery (draw), the registered user will get notified about the time to buy tickets. The person will also get a time slot or window to buy the tickets.

Make purchase via official site: Purchase of tickets will be made through the official ticketing platform (FIFA.com/tickets) or official hospitality site if buying premium. In case of a Visa presale, payment will be accepted only through Visa card holders.