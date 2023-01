The 47th edition of the Saudi Professional League has grabbed the limelight as Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, signed for Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal.

There are presently 16 clubs competing in a double round-robin style from all around Saudi Arabia to determine the winner. At the conclusion of the 30 games, the team with the most points will be crowned champion. Riyadh-based Al Hilal are the most successful club in the tournament. Al-Nassr, however, are the defending champions of the league.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't competed in a game since Portugal lost to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals nearly a month ago. Prior to starting his new voyage in Asia, CR7 turned down offers from Major League Soccer. He also rejected offers from numerous clubs from nations like Brazil, Australia and his native Portugal.

Al-Nassr, a nine-time champion, have had an outstanding start to the year. With 26 points from 11 games, they are presently leading the Saudi Pro League. On January 5, Al Nassr are set to play Al Tai, currently holding the seventh place. Fans who wanted to witness Ronaldo begin his Arabian journey bought all 28,000 seats for the game.

However, media reports suggest that Ronaldo may not play the match against Al Tai on January 5. In fact, he may not play against archrivals Al-Shabab on January 14 either as he has not yet completed a two-match FA suspension, thus he is about to be suspended. After knocking the mobile phone out of an Everton supporter's hand, Ronaldo was penalised. It means Ronaldo will debut for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq on January 21.

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo matches for Al-Nassr

There are currently no authorised broadcasters for the Saudi Pro League in India. As a result, Indian fans won't be able to watch the Saudi Pro League on Indian television. However, in India, live streaming will be accessible. You have to use the OTT service Shahid - MBC in order to watch the league in real time. Presently, the platform does not offer any free subscription. You need to spend around ₹1,160 ($13.99) for the VIP Sports subscription plan in order to watch the games.

Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as their social media profiles on Twitter and Facebook, will post highlights of their games.

Date Game Time (India) Jan 5, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai 8:30 PM Jan 14, 2023 Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr 11:00 PM Jan 21, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq 8:30 PM Jan 25, 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr 11:30 PM Feb 3, 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr 8:30 PM Feb 9, 2023 Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr 11:00 PM Feb 17, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun 8:30 PM Feb 25, 2023 Damac vs Al-Nassr 8:30 PM Mar 2, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin 10:30 PM Mar 9, 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr 10:30 PM Mar 13, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Abha TBD Mar 16, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Abha 10:30 PM Apr 4, 2023 Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr 11:30 PM Apr 9, 2023 Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr 11:30 PM Apr 27, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed 11:30 PM May 3, 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr 11:30 PM May 9, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej 11:30 PM May 15, 2023 Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr 11:30 PM May 20, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab 11:30 PM May 26, 2023 Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr 11:30 PM May 31, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh 11:30 PM