How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr: Live-streaming details, time, schedule3 min read . 07:16 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, signed for Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal.
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, signed for Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal.
The 47th edition of the Saudi Professional League has grabbed the limelight as Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, signed for Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal.
The 47th edition of the Saudi Professional League has grabbed the limelight as Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, signed for Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal.
There are presently 16 clubs competing in a double round-robin style from all around Saudi Arabia to determine the winner. At the conclusion of the 30 games, the team with the most points will be crowned champion. Riyadh-based Al Hilal are the most successful club in the tournament. Al-Nassr, however, are the defending champions of the league.
There are presently 16 clubs competing in a double round-robin style from all around Saudi Arabia to determine the winner. At the conclusion of the 30 games, the team with the most points will be crowned champion. Riyadh-based Al Hilal are the most successful club in the tournament. Al-Nassr, however, are the defending champions of the league.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't competed in a game since Portugal lost to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals nearly a month ago. Prior to starting his new voyage in Asia, CR7 turned down offers from Major League Soccer. He also rejected offers from numerous clubs from nations like Brazil, Australia and his native Portugal.
Al-Nassr, a nine-time champion, have had an outstanding start to the year. With 26 points from 11 games, they are presently leading the Saudi Pro League. On January 5, Al Nassr are set to play Al Tai, currently holding the seventh place. Fans who wanted to witness Ronaldo begin his Arabian journey bought all 28,000 seats for the game.
However, media reports suggest that Ronaldo may not play the match against Al Tai on January 5. In fact, he may not play against archrivals Al-Shabab on January 14 either as he has not yet completed a two-match FA suspension, thus he is about to be suspended. After knocking the mobile phone out of an Everton supporter's hand, Ronaldo was penalised. It means Ronaldo will debut for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq on January 21.
There are currently no authorised broadcasters for the Saudi Pro League in India. As a result, Indian fans won't be able to watch the Saudi Pro League on Indian television. However, in India, live streaming will be accessible. You have to use the OTT service Shahid - MBC in order to watch the league in real time. Presently, the platform does not offer any free subscription. You need to spend around ₹1,160 ($13.99) for the VIP Sports subscription plan in order to watch the games.
Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as their social media profiles on Twitter and Facebook, will post highlights of their games.
|Date
|Game
|Time (India)
|Jan 5, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai
|8:30 PM
|Jan 14, 2023
|Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr
|11:00 PM
|Jan 21, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq
|8:30 PM
|Jan 25, 2023
|Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr
|11:30 PM
|Feb 3, 2023
|Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr
|8:30 PM
|Feb 9, 2023
|Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr
|11:00 PM
|Feb 17, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun
|8:30 PM
|Feb 25, 2023
|Damac vs Al-Nassr
|8:30 PM
|Mar 2, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin
|10:30 PM
|Mar 9, 2023
|Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr
|10:30 PM
|Mar 13, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Abha
|TBD
|Mar 16, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Abha
|10:30 PM
|Apr 4, 2023
|Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr
|11:30 PM
|Apr 9, 2023
|Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr
|11:30 PM
|Apr 27, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed
|11:30 PM
|May 3, 2023
|Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr
|11:30 PM
|May 9, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej
|11:30 PM
|May 15, 2023
|Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr
|11:30 PM
|May 20, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab
|11:30 PM
|May 26, 2023
|Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr
|11:30 PM
|May 31, 2023
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh
|11:30 PM