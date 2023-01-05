How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo matches for Al-Nassr

There are currently no authorised broadcasters for the Saudi Pro League in India. As a result, Indian fans won't be able to watch the Saudi Pro League on Indian television. However, in India, live streaming will be accessible. You have to use the OTT service Shahid - MBC in order to watch the league in real time. Presently, the platform does not offer any free subscription. You need to spend around ₹1,160 ($13.99) for the VIP Sports subscription plan in order to watch the games.